5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online (March 2022)

There are numerous ways GTA Online gamers can make their money and leave their mark. Some businesses and opportunities in the game present much better options than others, and so it is essential to know what is best.

How players should start earning and saving money is a constant online topic of discussion, and hopefully, this article can help provide some insight to those not sure where to get started as this month draws to an end.

This article will discuss the five best ways to make money in GTA Online in March 2022.

GTA Online money-makers come in all shapes and sizes

5) Cocaine Lockup

The most profitable MC business (Image via GTA Base)

The cocaine lock-up is one of the most well-known businesses in the game for its potential to make players a lot of profit. First, players need an MC Clubhouse before buying a cocaine business.

Once owned and operated perfectly, this kind of business will prove well worth gamers’ time in setting up and using as one of their primary methods of making money in GTA Online.

4) Weekly Bonuses

Some of the weekly bonus payouts are amazing as well as fun (Image via YouTube @GTA Gentleman)

Weekly bonuses in GTA Online are one of the things that keeps so many players interested that every week there is a chance to win vehicles, receive discounts, free items, and even earn double or triple money and RP with certain jobs.

Gamers should always keep a keen eye on the weekly bonus because a day of grinding a triple point mission is a very well spent time. GTA Online players stand to make at the very least hundreds of thousands of dollars for a few hours of gameplay, not to mention all of the triple RP too.

3) CEO/Executive Sales

Become your own boss and create a worthy empire (Image via YouTube @Typical Gamer)

Players who own an Executive Office have a unique chance of owning some pretty sizeable warehouses to store cargo and vehicles in Los Santos. Acting as a CEO, gamers can easily acquire and offload a lot of merchandise from their office and make a great deal of money.

It does take a few million dollars to get started, but this includes the best office and warehouse spaces. Taking focus and utilizing this business and these properties will make players rich beyond their wildest dreams.

2) Agency missions

Dre and the crew discussing the business (Image via Rockstar Games)

For many gamers, The Contract DLC is still one of the best to have been made available to GTA online. Owning an agency business not only allows players to rub shoulders with some real-life rap stars, but it can be highly profitable.

There are always Security Contracts and Payphone Hit missions to keep players busy and initially line their pockets. Sometimes they pay out extra with weekly bonuses. However, completing the Dr. Dre Contract will net players a smooth $1million, on top of what they earn along the way.

1) Cayo Perico Heist

There's a lot of loot on Cayo Perico (Image via Blogspot)

Cayo Perico is probably still considered the best way to make money in GTA Online because payouts can be huge, usually at least a million dollars for solo players.

However, like the Diamonds in the vault at the Casino, Cayo Perico Heist players get the odd chance to steal items worth well over a million dollars, like the Panther Statue. Gamers eagerly await their next trip to Cayo Perico to see what Mr. Rubio has stashed in his vault.

