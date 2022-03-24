GTA Online weekly update for March 24, 2022

After a week without any updates, GTA Online has finally received its latest weekly update refresh today. This week's update includes the Pegassi Torero as the Podium Vehicle and the Cyclone II as the first HSW (Hao's Special Works) Test Ride in the game.

There are 2x bonuses on several game modes as well. This includes the popular Martin Madrazo Contact Missions and the HSW races for the next-gen consoles. This is the first update after the launch of the PS5 and Xbox editions of the game.

GTA Online brings HSW-related updates for the first time

Prize Ride: Sentinel XS (Top 5 in 2 Pursuit Races)

HSW Test Ride: Cyclone II (PS5 & Xbox Series)



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Double Down Adv Mode

- Martin Madrazo Contact Missions

- HSW Races (PS5 & Xbox Series)

New Podium Vehicle

Pegassi Torero (resale value of $598,800)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Übermacht Sentinel XS (Top 5 in 2 Pursuit Races)

New Test Track Vehicles

Pfister Comet S2

Karin Calico GTF

Annis ZR350

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Coil Cyclone II

Bonus GTA$ and RP

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Double Down Adversary Mode

Martin Madrazo Contact Missions

Hao's Special Works Races (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

- Gauntlet Hellfire ($521,500)

- RT3000 ($1,200,500 - $900,375)

- Neon ($1,050,000)

- Reaper ($1,116,500)



25% Off

- Calico GTF ($1,496,250 - $1,122,187)

- ZR350 ($1,211,250 - $908,437)



20% Off

- Comet S2 ($1,502,400 - $1,126,800)

Discounts

30% off on the following:

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire ($521,500)

Dinka RT3000 ($900,375 - $1,200,500)

Pfister Neon ($1,050,000)

Pegassi Reaper ($1,116,500)

25% off on the following:

Karin Calico GTF ($1,122,187 - $1,496,250)

Annis ZR350 ($908,437 - $1,211,250)

20% off on the following:

Pfister Comet S2 ($1,126,800 - $1,502,400)

Some bizarre changes in this update

- Nightclub Safe is back to 250k on PC, PS4, X1 but still 210k on PS5, XS



- Specialist+ Contract Max Payout is now 75k on PC, PS4, X1 but still 70k on PS5, XS



-West Coast Classics & Radio Los Santos only play new songs on PC, PS4, X1

The new update has brought on some changes that, on the surface, seem to be accidental. As a result of this, players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions of GTA Online will be facing some inconveniences. The changes have been detailed below:

The Nightclub Safe has reverted to 250,000 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but it's still stuck at 210,000 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The maximum payout for the Specialist+ Contract is now 75,000 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, while PS5 and Xbox Series X/S can only get 70,000.

The new songs introduced to West Coast Classics & Radio Los Santos with The Contract DLC will only play new songs on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The Next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S still plays the old playlist.

Rockstar hasn't spoken out about these changes, but next-gen players can hope it gets fixed soon with a background update.

Edited by Danyal Arabi