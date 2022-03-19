GTA Online next-gen: 5 best businesses to buy in the game

GTA Online businesses are the backbone of making money in the game, and that will not change for players on next-gen consoles. Many of the same businesses are as worthy as ever, but staying up to date on the trends is essential.

Players do not yet know what to expect from the next weekly update, and so some of the double or triple point missions may line up with owned businesses in the game. This article will discuss five of the best businesses to buy in the next-gen GTA Online.

5 GTA Online businesses to experience on next-gen

5) MC Clubhouse

Inside a player's newly decorated MC Clubhouse (Image via YouTube @dragowings)

MC Clubhouses are a great business to buy, but they are not as straight-forward as some other single-operation enterprises. After becoming the Motorcycle President of the Club, players must set up a host of other illegal drug and forgery businesses. While this is highly profitable, it is the most time-consuming.

It is still highly recommended to own an MC Clubhouse and take advantage of its fantastic features in all-new 4K graphics on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

4) Bunker

Entering the underground Bunker under the cover of night (Image via GTA Wiki)

Most GTA fans know that the Bunker is a fantastic multi-faceted business to own, with many rewards and riches to be claimed. Initially, progress can be slow, but by sticking with the research and development of new unlockable items and taking part in adrenaline-junkie missions, players will find their feet in the Bunker.

Once players have mastered all it takes to be a gunrunner and complete the unlockable weaponry upgrades, they will start to see their wealth accumulate very quickly.

3) Executive Office

Millions to be made as an Executive in GTA Online (Image via Sportskeeda)

Owning an Executive Office in GTA Online allows players to perform certain CEO abilities within the game. From the office, acting CEO leaders can source and sell a variety of cargo to form yet another business empire. There are dozens of locations for players to choose a base of operations.

Many gamers opt for an extra touch of class, assuming they have the funds and purchase the most expensive office in the game, located high in the Maze Bank Tower.

2) Agency

Most gamers would agree that Hawick has the best Agency (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like most businesses, choosing the right location for one's Agency can make a huge difference in profitability. The above image shows one of the best locations in Hawick. Close to the casino and the city, access to missions is extremely easy.

Next-gen gamers should own an Agency to work with Dr. Dre and other artists while making millions of dollars and making a name for the character in the game.

1) Arcade

Jamming at the arcade after a successful GTA Online Heist (Image via GTA Boom)

The Arcade is an integral business for success in the world of GTA Online, and without it, players cannot partake in the Diamon Casino Heist. These heist missions are not only some of the most fun but can be a reliable source of income, with some players making millions a day just grinding.

As the most tried and tested business in GTA Online, Arcade easily earns its top spot on this list and will always be in the minds of GTA Online fans for years to come.

