GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle for August 11, 2022

GTA Online players will get a refreshed list of discounts, bonuses, and vehicles up for grabs this week. They will also be excited about the Criminal Enterprises drip-feed content for the week.

This time, it's the iconic Ubermacht Cypher that sits atop the podium at the Diamond Casino. As for the Los Santos Car Meet, the prize ride for this week is the Ocelot Swinger.

GTA Online Event Week (August 11-17) is live

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Luxury Autos - Autarch, Torero XO



Simeon's Showroom - Convertible Tornado, Nebula Turbo, Remus, Cognoscenti, Stirling GT



Podium - Cypher



Prize Ride - Swinger



Clothing unlock:

- Keinemusik Cayo Perico Tee

#GTAOnline 2x Speed Boost for Warehouse Staff sourcing Special CargoLuxury Autos - Autarch, Torero XOSimeon's Showroom - Convertible Tornado, Nebula Turbo, Remus, Cognoscenti, Stirling GTPodium - CypherPrize Ride - SwingerClothing unlock:- Keinemusik Cayo Perico Tee 2x Speed Boost for Warehouse Staff sourcing Special CargoLuxury Autos - Autarch, Torero XOSimeon's Showroom - Convertible Tornado, Nebula Turbo, Remus, Cognoscenti, Stirling GTPodium - CypherPrize Ride - SwingerClothing unlock:- Keinemusik Cayo Perico Tee#GTAOnline

Walking onto the Diamond Casino floor this week, GTA Online gamers will be able to see the Ubermacht Cypher on the podium. They will have seven tries at winning this beauty, which will all be down to luck.

Racing enthusiasts also have their good fortune to thank as the Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the legendary Ocelot Swinger. Players must win a Pursuit Series Race three days in a row to take this car home. This is all skill-based, and they will have an infinite number of tries.

Ubermacht Cypher

The Ubermacht Cypher made its way into GTA Online via the Los Santos Tuners DLC, every car fanatic's favorite update. It is a two-door sports coupe mainly based on the beloved BMW M2 (F87). However, its tail lights do resemble those from the 2021 BMW M5.

The Cypher is powered by a lively V8 engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. The drivetrain is laid out in a front-engine-rear-wheel-drive fashion. Not made for racing, this car can still reach speeds of up to 113 mph and complete a Broughy lap within 1:04.965.

There are quite a few cosmetic customizations available for this car, which includes liveries. The Speed Demon livery is inspired by the one used in Need for Speed Most Wanted (BMW M3).

The stock Cypher can be purchased for $1.5- $1.1 million from Legendary Motorsport. The trade price can be unlocked via the Car Meet Reputation level.

Ocelot Swinger

The Ocelot Swinger is a two-door sports classic vehicle that debuted in GTA Online with the After Hours DLC. It is based on the Jaguar XJ13 and Lucra LC470.

The Swinger is a pretty fast car for being a civilian vehicle in the game. Powered by a single-cam V12 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox, this baby can run quite fast. The top speed for this car is 118.25 mph, which helps it complete a Broughy lap within 1:06.434.

This vehicle has moderate cosmetic customization options. The 'For Queen and Country' livery is inspired by the Shagadelic Jaguar from the Austin Powers movie franchise.

Players can buy the Swinger for $909K from the Legendary Motorsport website, but players can also nick one off from NPCs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi