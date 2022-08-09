Is the Krieger in GTA Online still the best choice for racing after Criminal Enterprises update?

GTA Online players really love driving and racing cars in the game. They frequently indulge in car meets and stunt races from time to time as well.

Rockstar Games frequently releases content expansions for the title and these include newer vehicles. The Criminal Enterprises DLC, being the latest addition, also brought in a few.

Will these new cars render the Benefactor Krieger useless? Time to find out.

Is the Benefactor Krieger still viable in GTA Online?

The Benefactor Krieger debuted in GTA Online via a week that shared its name during 2019. It is a two-door hypercar based on the Mercedes-AMG One hybrid sports model.

Since its arrival, it has been a dominant force and the only car that can come close is the Progen Emerus. Both these machines have always had a neck-and-neck battle, the difference often being the driver.

However, all that changed once the game's Expanded and Enhanced version was released on March 15, 2022. Players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S got access to HSW cars which were quite superior to the earlier kings.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC also brought in a new HSW car in the form of the Stirling GT. It is now the fastest sports classic car in the game and beats the Krieger at both lap-time and top speed.

Broughy 1322's word on top speed and lap time is considered gospel in GTA Online and this article will also borrow statistics from there.

Since launch, both the Krieger and Emerus have been the best cars to use in races. They are very close when it comes to lap times: 0:58.291 and 0:58.526 respectively. However, both these cars redline at 127.25 mph in terms of top speed.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC has brought in quite a few new cars and more are on the way via the dripfeed format. As of now, players can drive:

Pegassi Torero XO

Lapadati Corsita

HSW Benefector Stirling GT

Obey Omnis e-GT

Bravado Greenwood

Benefactor LM87

Of these, the HSW Stirling GT clocks in the highest top speed at a whopping 156.8 mph. The Lampadati Corsita comes in at number two, redlining at 131.3 mph. However, both these cars are exclusive to the Expanded and Enhanced version.

For GTA Online players on current-gen systems, the Pegassi Torero XO zooms past the Krieger with a top speed of 131 mph. The Le Mans-style Benefactor LM87 also narrowly beats the Krieger, clocking in a top speed of 128.5 mph.

Broughy 1322's lap-time tests are still awaited but some other content creators have gone ahead and pitted the three speed demons against each other (Torero XO, Krieger, and Emerus).

Stock Boy Gaming designed a very comprehensive test which lent him the results of:

Drag race time: 1/8, 1/4 and 1/2 mile

Top Speed

Track performace

Overall score

While testing for straight-line speed in the drag races, the Torero XO easily demolishes not only the Krieger but also the Emerus.The new Pegassi also destroys the older greats in terms of average top speed.

However, when it comes to testing on a real track, both the Krieger and Emerus comfortably leave the Torero XO behind.

The Benefactor Krieger is still the king when it comes to track racing in GTA Online on current-gen systems. However, drivers are also a big factor and skill is definitely a part of every equation.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

