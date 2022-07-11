5 fastest GTA Online cars and bikes players can buy in 2022

GTA Online has a whole slew of vehicles when it comes to cars and motorcycles, and that list keeps growing with every DLC, thanks to Rockstar Games. Players are always spoilt for choice to spend their hard earned cash.

Racing is a very enjoyable and competitive activity in GTA Online, and the game offers new races and time trials to beat every week. The new Expanded and Enhanced version of the game has added a few new vehicles to the game that has shifted the meta.

Note: The list features vehicles from both the current and next-gen versions of the game.

Five GTA Online vehicles that leave the rest in the dust

Here's a look at the five fastest cars and bikes in the game.

5) Benefactor Krieger

The Benefactor Krieger is not a new name for experienced racers, as this two-door hypercar is still in the meta and used by many. The car debuted in GTA Online via the Diamond Casino and Resort Update in 2019.

Based on the Mercedes-AMG One, the Krieger also takes a few cues from the second-generation Honda NSX and Rimac Nevera. It can be bought for $2.8 million at Legendary Motorsport.

The Krieger features a mid-rear-engine-all-wheel-drive layout coupled to a seven-speed gearbox. This car not only has great top speed and handling, but it also sports powerful acceleration and impressive traction, thanks to its four-wheel-drive.

The Krieger boasts a respectable top speed of 127.25 mph and a laptime of 0:58.526 (Broughy).

4) Progen Emerus

The Progen Emerus also made its way into GTA Online via the Diamond Casino and Resort Update in 2019. It's also a two-door hypercar ready to give the Krieger a run for its money.

Based on the 2019 McLaren Senna, the Emerus also takes inspiration from the Ferrari FXX-K and Senna GTR. This car is worth $2.7 million and is available at Legendary Motorsport.

The Emerus is powered by a V8 engine coupled to a seven-speed gearbox and uses a rear mid-engine and rear-wheel drive layout. The Emerus is known for its responsive handling, which can, at times, prove to be more of a hindrance rather than an asset. Overall, though, this is a solid vehicle once the driver gets well acquainted.

The Emerus can go up to speeds of 127.25 mph and also complete a Broughy lap in under a minute (0:58.291).

3) Nagasaki Shotaro

Categorized as a futuristic sports bike in GTA Online, the Shotaro was introduced as part of the Bikers DLC in 2016. The motorcycle has stayed relevant even after all these years.

Going by its looks, the Shotaro is based on the Lotus C-01, but players say it resembles the Light Cycle from the Tron movie franchise a lot more. It's quite costly for a bike, as Legendary Motorsport offers it for $2.2 million.

However, the Shotaro completely justifies its price tag when it comes to performance. Sporting an engine similar to the PCJ 600 and Ruffian coupled to a six-speed gearbox, this bike can easily reach speeds of up to 123.75 mph.

The Shotaro, unlike most motorcycles, cannot hold a wheelie for too long. However, that doesn't affect its performance, as it crosses the finish line in a Broughy lap in well under a minute (0:57.490).

2) HSW Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is a very unique motorcycle in GTA Online, as it sports an extended rear swingarm. The bike was added to the game via the Bikers DLC in 2016.

The Hakuchou Drag is a heavily customized variant of the Hakuchou, which is based on the 2018-present Suzuki Hayabusa and the 1996-2007 and Honda CBR1100XX Super Blackbird. The motorcycle was first featured in a GTA 4 DLC called the 'Lost and the Damned'. It can be purchased for $976K from Legendary Motorsport.

Powered by an inline-4 engine coupled to a six-speed gearbox, the Drag generates about 1300 cc and 250 HP. This motorcycle recently received a lot of love, courtesy of the expanded and enhanced version of the game. The Hakuchou Drag is eligible for HSW upgrades at the LS Car Meet.

The HSW Upgrade for the Drag costs a whopping $1.4 million, and the individual parts add another $270K to the bill. However, this motorcycle is completely transformed thereafter, featuring a breathtaking top speed of 157.5 mph and a lap time of 0:53.186 (Broughy).

1) Weaponized Ignus

GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced also featured five brand new cars that are exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users. The Weaponized Ignus was categorized as one of the new cars, although it looked like a general reskin of the old Ignus. However, this beast hides quite a few surprises under its hood.

The Weaponized Ignus is a two-door hypercar based on the Lamborghini Sian FKP3 and SC20. Being a weaponized variant, this model replaces the engine cover for a turret. The vehicle also features a missile lock-on jammer, like Imani-tech vehicles from the Contract DLC.

The Weaponzied variant features the same combination of a V12 engine coupled to a seven-speed gearbox, like the stock Ignus. However, after applying the HSW upgrade worth $500k and individual parts tallying up to $277K (engine, brakes, suspension, turbo and transmission), the car leaves the ordinary Ignus far behind.

The Weaponized Ignus boasts an incredible top speed of 146.3 mph and also completes a Broughy lap fastest in its class (0:55.589).

