5 best GTA Online cars for finishing races in first position

In GTA Online, Rockstar has provided players with hundreds of fancy vehicles to sweep the streets of Los Santos. Be it finishing races in the first position or moving across destinations in the blink of an eye, the title has some of the most unique and fancy wheels in the world of gaming.

It is necessary to choose one's car based on the purpose it is required to serve. Regarding winning races in GTA Online, it is essential to note that cars with top speeds may not be the best. Several factors play a significant role in determining how a car would perform in a race, including:

Acceleration

Weight

Handling

Top speed

Lap times

Keeping these factors in mind, the following is a list of cars available in GTA Online in order of their lap times.

5 best GTA Online Cars for Races - Price, Performance, & More

5) Annis S80RR

The S80RR is an endurance race car in GTA Online that was introduced as a part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. Based mainly on the Nissan R90C, the car has a low profile and aerodynamic styling.

Despite being a rear-wheel-drive vehicle, the car has good acceleration, one-of-a-kind handling, and decent stability, making it ideal for players on race tracks. It derives its power from a single-cam V8 engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox.

The S80RR has a lap time of 0:59.226 and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,575,000.

4) Dewbauchee Vagner

Vagner is another Super Car introduced as part of the Gunrunning update in GTA Online, released on June 30, 2017. Manufactured by Dewbauchee, the car resembles the Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype hypercar in its frontal fascia, design, and greenhouse area scaling. It has six gears and an RWD drive train.

The vehicle has the following features that make it great for races:

Exemplary handling

Decent acceleration

A good grip on high-speed corners due to its downforce

The vehicle has a lap time of 0:59.194 and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,535,000.

3) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Weaponized Ignus, a variant of the standard Ignus model, was added to GTA Online as part of the PS5 & Xbox Series X|S release update on March 15, 2022. The vehicle is an asset, given its varied versatile uses.

Based on the real-life Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, the vehicle is manufactured by Pegassi and is a two-door supercar. It comes with seven gears in an AWD layout. As the name suggests, the car is weaponized and equipped with a roof-mounted, three-barreled minigun turret.

It has a lap time of 0:58.758 and can be purchased in GTA Online from Warstock Cache & Carry at $3,245,000.

2) Benefactor Krieger

Krieger is a two-door supercar manufactured by Benefactor. It was featured in GTA Online as a part of the continuation of The Diamond Casino & Resort update.

Based on the Mercedes-AMG One, the vehicle stands out for having a sleek, aerodynamic design, predominated by CFRP details on its body. It comes with a mid-rear engine and a 7-speed gearbox in an AWD layout.

Krieger has good top speed, excellent acceleration and traction, smooth handling, and good steering capabilities. It is one of those cars that seems to have emerged straight from a car lover’s paradise in terms of appearance.

The vehicle has a lap time of 0:58.526, making it the second quickest supercar in the game. It can be acquired from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,875,000.

1) Progen Emerus

Emerus is undoubtedly the first on the list of supercars, best suited for finishing races in the first position. It is a two-door supercar, manufactured by Progen, which was released as part of the continuation of The Diamond Casino & Resort update.

Its design is similar to the 2019 McLaren Senna, distinguished by its aggressive styling and aerodynamic profile.

The car has a rear-mid-placed V8 engine that powers the rear wheels via a 7-speed gearbox. It also boasts good traction, high acceleration, and top speed and can easily take sharp turns, making it an excellent choice for players to use while racing.

The vehicle has a lap time of 0:58.291, the lowest among the supercars, and it can be acquired from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,750,000.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.



GTA Online also available as a standalone title — free on PS5: GTAV and GTA Online out now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.GTA Online also available as a standalone title — free on PS5: rsg.ms/64aaa39 GTAV and GTA Online out now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.GTA Online also available as a standalone title — free on PS5: rsg.ms/64aaa39 https://t.co/gUcEOhrvVd

GTA Online is filled with fast cars that boast incredible top speeds. However, when it is about reaching the checkered flag before anyone else, the overall performance of the vehicle should be considered, as that helps players get wins in races.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far