5 best motorcycles in GTA Online for winning races

Driving a car or riding a motorcycle in GTA Online are some of the most loved activities. The tremendous variety provided by Rockstar Games also adds to that excitement.

That said, there is also a competitive side to cars and motorcycles in the game. Be it Rockstar or fan-created, races in GTA Online can go from being as simple as a straight line to a stunt race up in the clouds.

These GTA Online motorcycles will leave the competition in the dust

5) Bati 801 RR

The Bati 801 and its cousin, the 801 RR (Race-Replica), are probably some of the most ignored motorcycles in GTA Online.

The super-low price tag of $15K is probably why players think this machine isn't good enough. Well, to set things straight, it is one of the best bikes the game has to offer.

The Bati 801 RR is also based on the Ducati 848, 1098, and Desmosedici RR, like the regular 801. However, there are quite a few differences.

For instance, the RR uses a conventional two-sided swing arm, a Carbon-Fiber Reinforced Polymer rear-hugger, and better exhausts with larger tips.

Powered by a substantial 4-cylinder engine, the 801 RR can reach speeds of up to 135 mph and complete a Broughy lap in under a minute (0:58.625). The bike has incredible handling and responsiveness, enabling weaving through traffic and making quick turns a breeze.

4) Nagasaki Shinobi

GTA Online's Contract DLC brought in quite a few new vehicles; among them was the Nagasaki Shinobi. For those wondering, it is inspired by the 2013-2017 Kawasaki Ninja 250R while taking a few cues from other Ninja variants like the 2008-2012 Ninja 250R.

The top-notch performance and looks come at a cost, as the Shinobi is priced at a whopping $2.4 million at Legendary Motorsport. This tag makes it the costliest bike in the game after the Oppressors.

The Shinobi beats the 801 RR very narrowly by completing the lap a fraction of a second quicker (0:58.592). Top speed-wise, however, the Shinobi falls way short as it redlines at just 125.3 mph.

That said, top speed only comes in handy on straightaways.

3) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Added via the Bikers update, the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is an improvement over its normal variant in GTA Online. The one-of-a-kind-looking motorcycle does things quite differently than its older cousin, the Hakuchou, based on the 2008-present Suzuki Hayabusa.

Of all the changes like shorter exhausts, shaved mirrors, custom chrome wheels, and a new frame, the extended swingarm is the most notable.

The Drag sports an inline-4 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox that propels it to speeds of up to 126.5 mph. Competition among the fastest bikes is intense as it beats the Shinobi by a hair (0:57.590).

Unlike other bikes, the Hakuchou Drag cannot wheelie to gain speed, owing to the extended swingarm. However, players can lean forward to reduce drag and gain speed.

The extended rear-end also causes a lot of understeer, but this is a solid option overall.

2) Nagasaki Shotaro

Launched during the week named after it, the Nagasaki Shotaro comes in at number two after being beaten fairly recently. Although the bike is based on the Lotus C-01, fans assume the resemblance to the Light Cycle (Tron films) to be stronger.

It also gets its name due to its similarities with the bikes used by Shotaro Kaneda in the Japanese manga film Akira. Not priced very far from the Shinobi, the Shotaro also demands a heavy price tag as it costs $2.2 million at Legendary Motorsports.

It uses an engine similar to the ones used in the PCJ 600 and Ruffian. The bike's top speed is registered at 123.75 mph, and it crosses the finish line within 0:57.490, leaving the Drag a sliver behind.

The Shotaro is known for its traction and handling, as it sits very low to the ground. So low that the water in the Los Santos Storm Drain renders it motionless.

Wheelies at high speeds are difficult and inefficient on this machine.

1) HSW Hakuchou Drag

On March 15, Rockstar provided GTA 5 and Online another port upgrade with the Expanded and Enhanced version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Although exclusive to these platforms, the upgrade did come with some new content.

The most noteworthy were the five new cars and Hao's Special Works (HSW). The HSW mod shop at the Los Santos Car Meet specializes in specific vehicles, like Benny's, but it is tuned more towards performance rather than looks.

The Hakuchou Drag was on the list of old vehicles eligible for HSW upgrades. These upgrades are:

HSW Brakes - $60,000

HSW Engine Tune- $60,000

HSW Transmission - $50,000

HSW Stage 3 Turbo - $1,00,000

However, to equip these upgrades, GTA Online gamers should own the base variant worth $976K and apply the HSW upgrade that costs $1.4 million.

After applying all the upgrades, the HSW Hakuchou Drag redlines at a blistering 157.5 mph. A lap time of 0:53.186 helps it finish more than three full seconds before the first runner-up on this list.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

