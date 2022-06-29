Is the Arbiter GT the fastest muscle car in GTA Online?

Rockstar Games released the Expanded and Enhanced (E&E) version of GTA 5 and Online on March 15, 2022. This version is exclusive to the new PS5 and XBOX Series X|S. The game comes with enhanced visuals, QOL upgrades, and some new content.

With the new content, the version has added a bunch of new cars and an all-new car mod shop at the LS Car Meet called Hao's Special Works (HSW). The Imponte Arbiter GT is one of the new cars that are eligible to be customized at HSW, and this article will discuss if it is the fastest muscle car in GTA Online (E&E).

What is the Arbiter GT all about in GTA Online?

The Imponte Arbiter GT was added to GTA Online via the E&E upgrade for the PS5 and XBOX Series X|S. It is a two-door, hardtop muscle car based on the 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge. The car costs $1.5 million in the game and is available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

The HSW upgrade cost for this car is rather cheap and comes in at $375K. The stock Arbiter GT can reach speeds of up to 112.8 mph; however, the HSW upgrade massively influences that and raises it to a blistering 141.3 mph.

Is it the fastest muscle car in GTA Online?

The Imponte Arbiter GT is a beloved muscle car in the GTA Online E&E car community. It is a given thanks to its lineage and performance after Hao lays his hands on the car.

The HSW conversion, although cheap for the Arbiter, doesn't unlock its full potential. Players will need to apply the following performance mods to truly bring out the best.

HSW brakes: $60,000

HSW engine tune: $60,000

HSW suspension: $7,500

HSW stage 3 turbo: $100,000

Once all the performance mods are in place, the Arbiter's top speed and acceleration bars (2 bars) are almost maxed out. A new top speed of 141.3 mph makes it the fastest muscle car in the game and also the 7th fastest overall. The second fastest muscle car is the Nightmare Imperator, which redlines at 137.75 mph.

However, when it comes to the lap time, the Arbiter GT isn't the fastest. With a lap time of 1:06.800, it can only manage a 5th place finish among all the muscle cars. The fastest lap time of 1:03.463, in the class is set by the Bravado Buffalo STX.

This is simply because muscle cars aren't really meant for track racing. They are more about straight line speed and torque.

With everything said and done, out of all the cars GTA Online has to offer, the Imponte Arbiter GT is definitely one of the great ones.

It is disappointing that the car only features in the exclusive E&E version. Fans on other platforms have been wanting to try out the new cars, especially the Karin S95 and Arbiter GT. These two receive a lot of love because they are actually new cars and not reskins like the Astron Custom, Weaponized Ignus, and Cyclone 2.

Rockstar Games' Summer Update is right around the corner, and they might bring HSW content to all other platforms as well. That said, no one really knows what Rockstar will actually do, thanks to their secrecy.

