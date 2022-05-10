5 fastest HSW cars in GTA Online as of now

Rockstar Games has just released the next-gen Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users, which adds the new Hao's Special Works (HSW) auto shop to its open world.

The HSW auto shop allows players to upgrade the driving performance of select vehicles by providing modification services. The auto shop run by Hao can be found inside the LS Car Meet, where players can go and increase the speed and power of their cars.

Let's take a look at the five fastest HSW cars in GTA Online so far.

5 speedy HSW cars in GTA Online

5) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

This hypercar is a new version of the base Ignus but armed and much faster. Being majorly identical to the original, it features a large roof-mounted three-barreled minigun turret that can be used by players as a weapon. With the help of HSW, the car can reach a maximum speed of 235.3 km/h (146.3 mph), making it the only weaponized car to reach that top speed.

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is one of the new vehicles added with the next-gen version of the game and can be purchased for $3,245,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry in the game.

4) Grotti Turismo Classic

Next on our list is the Grotti Turismo Classic. It is heavily inspired by classic Ferrari models from the 1980s and has a simplistic design with overall sporty elements.

The Grotti Turismo Classic is equipped with a powerful V12 engine at the mid-back. It is known for its superior handling, plenty of downforce, and precise cornering. With HSW modifications, the car can reach a staggering speed of 242.3 km/h (150.5 mph).

It is indeed one of the cheapest on the list, available to purchase for only $705,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Principe Deveste Eight

In the third position, we have Principe Deveste Eight, which is an ultra hypercar. It is based on a real-life concept car from Dubai, Devel Sixteen.

The vehicle can be seen having a unique V16 engine through the glass hood. It has excellent top speed with medium acceleration. With the right set of parts from HSW, the hypercar can reach up to 244.2 km/h (151.75 mph).

The Principe Deveste Eight can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

2) Bravado Banshee

Next on our list is one of the most popular GTA vehicles of all time, the classic Bravado Banshee. It first appeared in GTA III and has appeared in nearly every major title so far.

Although GTA Online's version of Banshee holds the same design as its previous appearance in GTA IV, it has a massive 300ci (4.9L), twin-turbocharged V8 engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. With the help of the HSW auto-shop, the car can reach a maximum speed of 246.3 km/h (153 mph).

The Bravado Banshee can be purchased for a decent $105,000 from Benny's Original Motor Works in the next-gen version of the game.

1) Karin S95

At number 1, we have the newly added Karin S95 sports car in the next-gen version of the game. The car's general design is inspired by a real-life Subaru BRZ/Toyota 86/Scion FR-S. It can reach a maximum speed of 186 km/h (115.5). However, with the right parts from the HSW auto shop, the car can reach an unfathomable speed of 250.3 km/h (155.5 mph).

The Karin S95 can be purchased for $1,995,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Other cars eligible for HSW modification

Pfister Astron Custom - $1,720,000

Coil Cyclone II - $2,250,000

Imponte Arbiter GT - $1,580,000

Übermacht Sentinel XS - $60,000

Grotti Brioso R/A - $155,000

Rockstar Games described the HSW auto shop as:

“This new generation of GTA Online includes a range of new vehicles and a new addition to the Los Santos Car Meet: Hao’s Special Works. Hao’s Special Works encompasses best-in-class vehicle upgrades, a new class of Races using specially modified vehicles, and a weekly rotation of Hao’s Special Works Time Trials, along with a Premium Test Ride, where you can get behind the wheel of these newly modified vehicles for free.”

The next-gen world of GTA Online is filled with some of the fastest cars in the entire game. Players can also participate in special HSW events such as Hao’s Special Works Race Series, Hao’s Special Works Time Trials, Premium Test Ride, and HSW Specification Service.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The Top Speeds were noted by Broughy1322.

