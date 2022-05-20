5 most underrated motorcycles in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online features about 50 motorcycles to choose from, and that is quite a few for a game that doesn't revolve around bikes. There are many different classes the bikes can be categorized: sports, off-road, street, etc. The recent Expanded and Enhanced version of the game also made a bike eligible for HSW upgrades.

Most things in the game are absurdly overpriced, and sadly, bikes aren't treated any differently, with prices of some motorcycles touching $2.5 million. This article looks at the forgotten and underrated bikes in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Most underappreciated bikes in GTA Online

5) Shitzu Defiler

Top Speed: 117 mph (20th in Motorcycles)

Lap-Time: 1:00.326 (9th in Motorcycles)

The Shitzu Defiler was added to GTA Online via the Bikers DLC way back in 2016. Beginners rarely even hear of this beauty, let alone see it zoom across the streets. Stores in Los Santos feature vehicles in chronological order unless the filters are tweaked. This causes the earlier vehicles to get pushed down the pile.

The Defiler takes most of its styling cues from the Suzuki Bandit 1200 Streetfighter, as is evident from its lightweight and minimalistic body. The handling and speed of the Defiler are right up there with the best, and the short wheelbase lets the bike have a very small turning radius. Also, the 5-speed gearbox is coupled with a 3-cylinder engine with three exhaust tubes.

The Shitzu Defiler can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $412K or a trade price of $309K. The trade price can be unlocked by completing the Diamond Casino Heist as the leader and using the Defiler as the getaway bike.

4) Dinka Double T

Top Speed: 118 mph (19th in Motorcycles)

Lap-Time: 1:00.261 (8th in Motorcycles)

The Dinka Double T is a bike that has been featured in multiple games across the GTA series. It was first spotted in the Episodes from Liberty City before coming to Five and Online.

The bike is inspired by legendary greats like the Ducati Desmosedici and Aprilia RSV4. The unique fairing and sleek body are dead giveaways for gamers who know their bikes. Although the Double T sports such iconic heritage, it only costs $12K at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Alternatively, it can be stolen from the streets as it is a very common NPC bike.

The inline 4 monster between the frames produces 170 bhp with the help of a 5-speed gearbox. The speed-to-weight ratio is amazing on the Double T, weighing in at approximately 200 kgs. The lower price tag is justified in the cosmetic customization menu.

3) Dinka Akuma

Top Speed: 121.25 mph (15th in Motorcycles)

Lap-Time: 0:58.892 (6th in Motorcycles)

Another GTA Online bike from the Dinka stable makes it to the list. The Akuma has quite the fan following, and gamers swear by this bike even today. Like the Double T, the Akuma also came from the Episodes from Liberty City.

The similarities with the Double T are quite evident to bike fanatics, and it is often called a streetfighter variant of the Double T. The Akuma takes its styling cues from the Buell XB12S. It also derives minor hints from the Ducati Streetfighter and the Triumph Speed Triple. Boasting such noteworthy inspirations, the Akuma costs just $9000 and can also be stolen off the street. Being priced at less than $10K, it can be modded in any garage.

The naked streetfighter styling on the Akuma makes it quite light, and the shorter wheelbase makes it ideal for busy city streets. The bike is very responsive and is great at making quick adjustments. The 4-cylinder engine is coupled to a 5-speed gearbox that lends the bike impressive acceleration numbers.

2) Pegassi Bati 801/RR

Top Speed: 135 mph (5th in Motorcycles)

Lap-Time: 0:58.625 (5th in Motorcycles)

If there is an underrated vehicle in GTA Online, it has to be the Bati 801/RR. This showcases a classic sports bike look and feel and has no frills. It gets the job done and is quite fast at that.

The Bati 801/RR costs just $15K on the Southern San Andreas Super Auto website. Unfortunately, this is also why gamers often ignore it. It is mistaken as an inferior bike owing to the lower price tag, when in reality, it matches up to the best.

The bike takes its styling cues from the Ducati 848, 1098, and Desmosedici RR. It has two variants: the 801 and 801 RR, where the latter can be equipped with liveries. This Pegassi stable beauty was also featured in previous GTA games like Episodes from Liberty City, where it was called the Bati 800.

The Bati 801 is one of the fastest and best-handling bikes in GTA Online. It gets all the basic checkboxes ticked as it has great acceleration, top-speed, and cornering abilities. Being super lightweight, the Bati 801 can be a little naughty on bumpy terrain.

1) Nagasaki BF400

Top Speed: 137 mph (4th in Motorcycles) (2nd in Off-road)

Lap-Time: 1:03.263 (19th in Motorcycles) (1st in Off-road)

The Nagasaki BF400 making this list may surprise many. Currently, GTA Online features only four offroad bikes, and the BF400 is the best of that lot. If that's not enough reason, the BF400 also has the quickest lap-time when it comes to off-road vehicles (yes, that means it is faster than the Vagrant).

The Nagasaki BF400 was earlier seen in GTA San Andreas before making its way to Five and Online via the Cunning Stunts update. The all-terrain bike can be bought for a mere $95K from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

This enduro-designed bike is based on a beast that has won the infamous Dakar Rally nine times after participating just eleven times. The KTM 450 Rally is what the BF400 takes too, and the resemblance is uncanny.

The bike uses the best modern technology as it features upside-down forks, carbon fiber trims, an intercooler, and much more. The suspension travel is quite impressive, and no terrain is quite too much for the BF400.

