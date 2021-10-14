Is the Maxwell Vagrant worth buying in GTA 5 Online?

Although most GTA Online players are obsessed with sports cars, the game provides a ton of interesting off-road vehicles as well. One such vehicle is the Maxwell Vagrant.

It is one of the most iconic off-road vehicles in GTA Online. Off-road enthusiasts will be compelled to make an impulse purchase based solely on its appearance. This article explores everything there is to know about this car and whether GTA Online players should consider buying it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

GTA Online: Should players buy the Maxwell Vagrant?

"The Vagrant from Maxwell Motors - it's an off-road buggy and a lifestyle. Because nothing feels as free as being in a lightweight polyethylene cage hurtling over sand dunes and tumbling down hillsides." — Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Maxwell Vagrant is an off-road buggy whose design is clearly modeled after the Ariel Nomad. As a buggy, it is nothing but a thermoplastic polymer cage with an engine and four wheels. However, most players feel that it looks cool with its modern buggy appearance.

The Vagrant is a strong contender in its class, with quick acceleration and top speed. The vehicle's top speed of 122.50 mph is among the highest in its class, allowing it to compete with other fast off-road vehicles like the Sanchez.

Its handling is responsive, allowing it to make rapid bends. The vehicle's traction is also excellent, allowing it to stay on the ground. The braking system works well too, and it only takes a short distance to come to a complete stop.

The Maxwell Vagrant has great off-road capabilities in GTA Online. Its suspension enables it to easily navigate tiny pebbles and uneven terrain, making it ideal for off-road racing. It can easily climb virtually any hill thanks to its strong motor.

The only disadvantage of the Vagrant is that, due to its design, it is rather light. This complicates traffic management since colliding with cars might cause it to come to a complete halt. It can also be a little unstable at times and needs to be corrected right away to avoid losing control.

The Maxwell Vagrant is available for a steep price of $2,214,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. GTA Online players can get it for a Trade Price of $1,660,500 after completing The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as a leader with this vehicle selected.

Also Read

The Maxwell Vagrant is the ideal off-road escape vehicle, capable of leaving the cops in the dust and maneuvering through even the most difficult terrain. Hence, it is a must-have for GTA Online players, particularly off-road aficionados.

Note: Top speed measured by Broughy1322.

Edited by Shaheen Banu