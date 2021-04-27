5 best off-road vehicles in GTA Online as of April 2021

GTA Online features an assortment of diverse vehicles. From futuristic motorcycles to off-road beasts, the game has it all.

While the virtual in-game market boasts a wide range of vehicles, on-road vehicles are often given more importance over off-road vehicles. However, off-road vehicles are just as important as on-road vehicles, if not more.

This article takes a look at 5 of the best off-road vehicles in GTA Online that players can buy in April 2021.

What are the best off-road vehicles in GTA Online as of April 2021?

#5 The Ramp Buggy

GTA Online features a number of vehicles that leave their contemporaries behind in both style and performance. However, none quite outclass the Ramp Buggy in this regard, partly because it takes inspiration from one of the most iconic vehicles in the world, the Flip Car from Fast & Furious 6.

Not only does this beast of a vehicle accelerate like a ball of fire, but it can also send small cars and lightweight motorcycles soaring through the air.

Advertisement

The Ramp Buggy is recorded at a top speed of 113.00 mph. While this may not sound like much, it's not too shabby for such a bulky vehicle.

All in all, the Ramp Buggy is one of the greatest off-road vehicles in GTA Online.

#4 The Coil Brawler

With a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h), the Coil Brawler is one of the fastest off-road vehicles in GTA Online.

This no-nonsense vehicle always makes a great case for itself, with its outstanding off-road performance and nimble handling. Whether it's durability, style or traction, the Brawler stands true to its one-of-a-kind name.

#3 Maibatsu Sanchez

Advertisement

The Maibatsu Sanchez is arguably the embodiment of everything Grand Theft Auto stands for.

The Sanchez features a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h). Its acceleration, handling, tracking and overall performance are beyond impressive, making for an effortless ride through the dirt and the mud.

This iconic motorcycle can be purchased from Southern S.A. Autos for $8000. It can either be found or stolen in GTA Online.

#2 Maxwell Vagrant

Recorded at a top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h), the Maxwell Vagrant makes for one heck of a ride. Its nimble handling barely seems to require any input, and its acceleration is quick enough to challenge the popular Sanchez in GTA Online.

All in all, the Vagrant makes for one of the most amazing off-road vehicles in GTA Online. It can be purchased from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $2,214,000.

#1 Nagasaki BF400

Advertisement

One can't talk about the best off-road vehicles featured in GTA Online without gushing about the BF400.

The BF400 is recorded at an incredibly high top-seed of 137 mph, which is truly a wonder for an off-road vehicle. As if that wasn't enough, the motorbike hosts extremely high acceleration, great traction and smooth handling.

The BF400 is arguably the best off-road bike in GTA Online. It can be purchased from Southern S.A Super Autos for $95,000 and can be customized to perfection at Los Santos.