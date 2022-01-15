Top 5 most expensive motorcycles in GTA Online since the Shinobi's debut 

The Nagasaki Shinobi's high price has baffled many GTA Online players, but it's not the most expensive motorcycle around.

It is, however, worth noting that it's the most expensive non-weaponized motorcycle. Its high cost is yet another example of how high inflation has gotten in GTA Online, but there are several other egregious bikes that cost over $1 million.

Some of them are exceptionally popular in the game right now, while others are a little more niche. Either way, this article will rank the five most expensive motorcycles in ascending order by their default prices.

5 most expensive motorcycles in GTA Online (after the introduction of the Nagasaki Shinobi)

5) LCC Sanctus ($1,995,000)

The LCC Sanctus (Image via Rockstar Games)

A strange purchasing requirement is one thing, but being prominent only during Halloween events is another. Luckily, players who bought one can always buy another anytime thereafter. The LCC Sanctus does not have a Trade Price, making players usually buy it at $1,995,000.

4) Nagasaki Shotaro ($2,225,000)

The Nagasaki Shotaro (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most motorcycle fans should already know what the Nagasaki Shotaro is. Its default price is $2,225,000, and it doesn't have a Trade Price either. Despite that, its performance is arguably the best for motorcycle races. Its overall stats are among the best in its class.

Players need to complete at least one round of Deadline in GTA Online to unlock this bike.

3) Nagasaki Shinobi ($2,480,500)

The Nagasaki Shinobi (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is no Trade Price for the Nagasaki Shinobi, meaning that players have to spend $2,480,500 to earn it (ignoring potential weekly discounts). It's the newest motorcycle in the game and the most expensive one that isn't a weaponized vehicle.

Despite its high price, it isn't the fastest bike or the one with the best lap time, according to Broughy1322. Its top speed of 125.25 mph makes it the 11th fastest bike (if one counts the Bati 801RR and Bati 801 as different vehicles).

Its lap time is ranked third, although only by a few milliseconds. Whether it's worth it or not is somewhat divisive among the community. Also, it does not have Imani Tech modifications in GTA Online.

2) Pegassi Oppressor ($3,524,500)

The Pegassi Oppressor (Image via Rockstar Games)

Before the Mk II variant dominated the GTA Online metagame, the regular Pegassi Oppressor existed. It's only a little bit cheaper than its Mk II counterpart, but it has fewer functions (such as the inability to hover).

It normally costs $3,524,500, although players can take it down to $2,650,000 by completing the mission, Data Breach. Along with being the second most expensive motorcycle in GTA Online, it's also the second-fastest.

1) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II ($3,890,250)

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some vehicles don't need an introduction. If one were to consider all Trade Prices in GTA Online, the Oppressor Mk II would still be the most expensive bike. Its default price is $3,890,250, with its Trade Price being $2,925,000. To unlock its Trade Price, players must complete five Client Jobs.

One should also know that customizing the Oppressor Mk II makes it even more expensive, as it requires them to own a Terrorbyte to do so. Most other vehicles can be upgraded and customized in Los Santos Customs, so being forced to cost well over another $1 million for a similar opportunity is costly.

At the very least, the Oppressor Mk II has excellent mobility and offensive capabilities, making it one of the game's most popular and infamous vehicles.

