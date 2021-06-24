Is the Shotaro worth it in GTA Online?

Following two weeks of repeated bonuses, GTA Online players have finally been treated with brand new vehicle discounts and event bonuses for the week of 6/24.

One of the most attractive discounts in GTA Online this week is the 40% discount that has been applied to the most expensive motorcycle in the game, the Nagasaki Shotaro. With a heavy discount in place, it begs the question, is the Shotaro worth it, and how much can players get out of it if they buy it this week.

Is the Shotaro a worthy investment in GTA Online?

“Nagasaki's spaceflight division is responsible for some of the most stylish and combustible designs ever to crash into the Atlantic. So when the same team put together a motorcycle prototype, you can be sure it'll break rules, skulls and bank accounts from the minute it goes on sale. Note: the production model has had all offensive and defensive capabilities decommissioned, including the energy trail.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

Heavily inspired by Tron bikes, the Nagasaki Shotaro is nothing short of a science fiction motorcycle turned real. Fast, agile and heavily customizable, the Nagasaki Shotaro is nothing short of the best bike in GTA Online, if one is willing to part with $2,225,000 (or $ 1,335,000 after discount).

Here are the base stats for the Nagasaki Shotaro:

Speed - 85.58

- 85.58 Acceleration - 100.00

- 100.00 Braking - 46.67

- 46.67 Handling - 81.82

The Shotaro offers unparalleled handling compared to other motorcycles and is an absolute beast at launch. Comparing it to the similarly priced Hakuchou Drag, the Shotaro is superior in every single way, owing to its stellar launch with no wheelspin and its mind bogglingly high level of traction.

In races, the Shotaro can be chucked around corners with absolutely no need to slow down, and it remains planted due to its extremely high downforce. The Shotaro is also easy to stabilize in the air, making jumps easier.

Boasting a top speed of 123.75 mph, the Shotaro is the absolute king of all motorcycles in GTA Online, and picking it up this week at a discount would be an absolute win for any GTA Online player.

