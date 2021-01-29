How to unlock the trade price on the Oppressor MK II in GTA Online

The Oppressor Mk II is a must-have purchase in GTA Online, making unlocking its trade price all the more merrier.

Usually, the Oppressor Mk II costs $3,890,250 in GTA Online. By comparison, its trade price is $2,925,000, making it the more lucrative option for most players. Saving nearly $1 million is fantastic, especially since the method to unlocking the trade price should be reasonably straightforward for most players.

Note: This does not include events where the Oppressor Mk II is cheaper than usual. The trade price is different from these events, although the savings might look similar at first glance. However, some discounts stack with the trade price, making it even more appealing to players in need of this vehicle.

Unlocking the trade price on the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online

The Oppressor Mk II can be unlocked fairly quickly (Image via Polygon)

Unlocking the trade price on the Oppressor Mk II is simpler than most players realize in GTA Online. First, a player just has to buy a Terrorbyte. Afterward, they need to complete five Client Jobs for Paige Harris.

After both criteria are met, he/she should be able to buy the Oppressor Mk II at a reduced price.

Buying a Terrorbyte

Purchasing the Terrorbyte is a must for players aiming to get their hands on the Oppressor (Image via Chaotic (YouTube))

Advertisement

This part may seem counterintuitive to most players. Spending more money on a vehicle to "save" some on another might not be the best use of player's money, but it is an option for those interested in buying the Oppressor Mk II at its trade price.

It is important to note that a Terrorbyte is needed to upgrade the Oppressor Mk II, so players are bound to invest in one anyhow. Buying a Terrorbyte beforehand can save the player at least $1 million (as opposed to purchasing the Oppressor Mk II and buying the Terrorbyte afterward).

Client Jobs

Client Jobs are handed out by Paige Harris (Image via GTA Wiki)

Paige Harris has a few Client Jobs available for players to complete once they own a Terrorbyte. There are six such tasks in total, but gamers only need to complete five to unlock the trade price on the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online. It doesn't matter which Client Jobs players complete, as long as they finish one at least five times.

It is important to note that two Client Jobs require additional players. Two of the solo missions also need the player to invest in a Drone Station for their Terrorbyte, increasing the overall cost in GTA Online.