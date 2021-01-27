Top 5 reasons to own an Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online

The Oppressor Mk II is a weaponized vehicle that inspires terror in the eyes of many GTA Online players.

When gamers think about powercreep, the Oppressor Mk II might be one of the first things that pop into their minds. Back in the day, the Hydra was the king of the skies. Now, the Oppressor Mk II is the superior option (not to mention other weaponized vehicles it competes with).

Of course, a player should understand that the Oppressor Mk II is one of the most despised vehicles in GTA Online for its amazing qualities. While griefing could be considered a reason to own this vehicle in GTA Online, this article focuses more on general usage that can apply to several different player types.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

Five reasons why players should own an Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online

#5 - Amazing speed

Image via GTA Wiki

Surely, a vehicle with the potential to unload nearly half a dozen missiles would be slow? Compared to some other similar weaponized vehicles, the Oppressor Mk II is blazingly fast.

GTA Online players aren't required to keep their vehicle still to shoot homing missiles either, as they can continue to blitz through Los Santos without a care in the world.

#4 - It's fun to ride

Image via Rockstar Games

Even if a player isn't interested in causing sheer chaos around Los Santos, they can always opt for a joyride.

GTA Online has some impractical but fun vehicles that some players may enjoy. However, the Oppressor Mk II's practicality makes it one of the safest options for just enjoying the beautiful map.

#3 - Destructive prowess

Image via Polygon

It's no secret that a vehicle that can destroy another is going to be highly sought-after. Whether it's PVP or PVE, there's generally a situation where the Oppressor Mk II can get the job done with no hassle.

It's not even limited to one weapon type, as the player can choose between its machine guns, explosive machine guns, or missiles. These three weapon types help carve a niche for the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online.

The machine gun is nothing special as a weapon but allows the player to attack without relying on explosions. The explosive machine gun is a hybrid of the machine guns and missiles, with its main advantage over the latter being its higher ammo. Finally, the Oppressor Mk II comes with 20 missiles with incredible homing capabilities.

#2 - Flying prowess

Image via GTA Series Videos

As the Oppressor Mk II is a hoverbike, it has outstanding air mobility compared to a lot of its competition. This feature gives this ride tremendous versatility. A player can choose to use it like a regular bike, as a hovercraft over a water body, or (its most common use) as a flying vehicle.

The player can reach most parts of the GTA Online map by using the Oppressor Mk II. When one considers its fantastic speed, it's hard not to justify using the Oppressor Mk II over its contemporaries.

#1 - Its amazing PVP performance

Image via GTA Wiki

The Oppressor Mk II's combination of terrific stats makes it one of the best-weaponized vehicles for PVP situations. In terms of two evenly-skilled players duking it out, the one with the Oppressor Mk II has the advantage. It's fast, hits hard and accurately, and it even has a few defensive options.

One reason its wonderful PVP performance might endear it to GTA Online players is that it can be used as an anti-griefing tool. Imagine a player minding their own business, trying to earn a pretty penny here and there.

Yet, there's a player constantly blowing them up. That original player's hopes and dreams for efficient money-making is crushed, and the Oppressor Mk II is their choice of retaliation.