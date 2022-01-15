Rockstar Games has finally released this week’s Newswire post for GTA Online

GTA Online updates tend to happen every Thursday, but Rockstar Games decided to release this week’s Newswire on Friday.
Technically, the content of this week’s update was available yesterday, but the lack of any official announcement made it easy for fans to miss. The main things of note for this week’s update are:
- The Nagasaki Shinobi makes its debut
- The Double Down Adversary Mode is now available
- Several 2x and 3x bonuses
Some fans speculated on what took Rockstar so long to tweet this week’s Newswire post, but the developer never provided an official answer on the matter. Instead, a few gamers are arguing about #SaveRedDeadOnline, given that it’s a hot topic and the company also makes Red Dead Online.
Although this Newswire post was posted today rather than yesterday, this event week’s duration is the same as the average one. Whether new posts will continue on Friday or return on Thursday remains to be seen.
What is in Rockstar’s Newswire post for GTA Online this week?
The brand new Nagasaki Shinobi costs $2,480,500 and is available from Legendary Motorsport. According to popular GTA Online YouTuber, Broughy1322, its true top speed is 125.25 mph. The vehicle’s acceleration stat is excellent, and it still counts as one of The Contract’s new vehicles.
Aside from its release, the other major news piece is that Double Down is now playable. It’s an Adversary Mode where users can play as Franklin and Lamar. They can play it by doing the following:
- Pause the game.
- Go to Online.
- Select Jobs.
- Select Play Job.
- Select Rockstar Created.
- Select Adversary Mode.
- Select any of the eight Double Down options.
This mode essentially has Franklin and Lamar fight off another team of GTA Online gamers trying to protect their turf.
The following activities will receive a bonus for GTA$ and RP for this week in GTA Online:
- 2x GTA$ and RP on The High Society Leak Finale
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Payphone Hits
- 3x GTA$ on Bodyguard and Associate Salaries
In other news for this week’s GTA Online update:
- Completing Short Trip will give players the Pastel Green Smoking Jacket for free.
- The Dinka RT3000 is the Prize Ride Challenge.
- The Obey Tailgater S, Vulcan Warrener HKR, and Karin Sultan Classic are available for a Test Ride.
- The Ocelot Jaguar is available as the Lucky Wheel prize.
The following is a list of discounts for this week in GTA Online:
Also ReadArticle Continues below
- 25% off of all Agency Properties
- 25% off all Agency Property Visual Customizations
- 30% off the Missile Lock-On Jammers and Remote Control Unit upgrades
- 30% off the Dewbauchee Champion
- 30% off all Standalone Garage properties
- 40% off the Överflöd Autarch
- 40% off the Karin Previon
- 40% off the Ocelot Lynx
- 40% off the Declasse DR1
- 40% off the Ocelot R88
- 35% off the Progen PR4