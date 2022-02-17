5 best motorcycles in GTA 5 Story Mode

The GTA 5 story mode is a masterpiece and its narrative is very well paced as well. Players sometimes, however, need to take a break and enjoy all the other things the game has to offer.

Vehicles in the game include cars, bikes, planes, boats, flying bikes, flying cars, and more. In the story mode, however, where one is truly alone and can do whatever they desire in peace, riding bikes is very popular.

The game offers a very wide range of choices and there are some from every class like choppers, super bikes, naked bikes, and more. What are the top bikes in the story mode?

GTA 5 Story Mode: Best bikes

5) Nagasaki Blazer

This is a great and unique quad bike [Image via GTABASE]

The Nagasaki Blazer may ride on four wheels but it surely qualifies as a motorbike. Owing to the four wheels, this beauty handles like a dream and is great for off-roading. The trails near Mount Chiliad are a walk in the park for this vehicle.

The vehicle has a top speed of 158kmph (98mph) and can leave other quads in the dust cloud it leaves behind. The vehicle can be stolen in the story mode (usually spawns on the north side of the map). Players can also buy this for $8000 from the Southern San Andreas Autos website.

4) Pegassi Ruffian

A fast and beautiful naked beast [Image via GTABASE]

The Pegassi Ruffian is a naked sports bike in GTA 5 and looks gorgeous. It can reach top speeds of 204kmph (127mph) with ease. Due to its naked stature, the bike is pretty zippy and is very useful to maneuver through traffic in Los Santos.

The Ruffian can be stolen in the game and stored in any of the player's garages. It can be fully customized at Los Santos Customs. Players can also buy it from the Southern San Andreas Autos website for $10,000.

3) LCC Innovation

The LCC Innovation is a custom chopper and a modern one at that. Southern San Andreas Autos says:

“Join the almost hubless revolution and get a hole in your wallet as big as the one in your back wheel. Nothing says weekend warrior like this custom chopper, khakis, and a leather jacket.”

The bike was first featured in the TLAD DLC and then reappeared in GTA 5. With advanced visuals and mechanics, the vehicle behaves a lot more differently. Cornering is slide-free owing to stiffer handling, and braking is super responsive too.

The top speed on this beast is 177kmph (110mph) and it is available for $92,500.

2) Shitzu Hakuchou

The Shitzu Hakuchou is a legendary bike as it has featured in previous titles. It makes a comeback in GTA 5 and is as good as ever. Southern San Andreas Autos describes it:

“This super-fast sports bike can take you from zero to permanent vegetative state in under two and a half seconds. It's not a question of if this bike will kill you, but when, so pay up, and live dangerously.”

The Hakuchou is a rare spawn in the GTA 5 story mode. But once a player gets the bike, there's no stopping them. It clocks in a top speed of 215kmph (134mph). This aggressively styled super bike hugs corners like no other and is available for $82,000.

1) Pegassi Bati 801RR

The Pegassi Bati 801RR is the stuff super bike dreams are made of. Modern styling and sports fairing make it a relevant race bike. It is also super useful when it comes to dodging oncoming traffic and getting away from the cops. The following description is provided at the Southern San Andreas Autos:

“Just in case the Bati 801 wasn't fast enough, the Bati 801RR ups the deathtrap factor with a whopping 197BHP and a top speed of 210mph.” -

The 801RR is an improved version of the 801 and has been present in previous titles of the GTA series as well. The top speed on this machine clocks out at 217kmph (135mph). Players can easily own this bike from the Jewelry Store heist.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul