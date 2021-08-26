Full list of GTA 5 cheats for PC that spawn vehicles 

GTA 5 is Rockstar Games' most successful title and the game is still being played by players, eight years after its release in 2013.

One of the most iconic features of the GTA series has been its cheats which can enhance the gaming experience for players. GTA 5 has many cheats in the game that allows players to do many fun things, such as become invincible, throw explosive punches, reduce wanted levels, and spawn vehicles.

Players can choose not to use these cheats while playing the storyline, but it is super fun to use them while wasting time in the streets of Los Santos.

This article is about all the cheats that players can use to spawn vehicles in the game.

Here are all the cheats to spawn vehicles in GTA 5

Here is the list of all the cheats that spawns vehicles in GTA 5. Note that these cheats only work in the story mode of the game and not in GTA Online.

TRASHED

Typing TRASHED in the cheat menu or using the console variant of the cheat, spawns a garbage truck for players to drive around the map of GTA 5.

BARNSTORM

Typing BARNSTORM in the cheat menu or using the console variant of the cheat, spawns the Western Company Mallard which is the stunt plane in GTA 5.

BANDIT

Typing BANDIT in the cheat menu or using the console variant of the cheat, spawns a BMX cycle in GTA 5.

BUZZOFF

Typing BUZZOFF in the cheat menu or using the console variant of the cheat, spawns a Buzzard Attack Helicopter, an armed helicopter in GTA 5.

FLYSPRAY

Typing FLYSPRAY in the cheat menu or using the console variant of the cheat, spawns a crop duster plane.

HOLEIN1

Typing HOLEIN1 in the cheat menu or using the console variant of the cheat, spawns a caddie, which is a golf cart in GTA 5.

COMET

Typing COMET in the cheat menu or using the console variant of the cheat, spawns a Pfister Comet, which is a race car in GTA 5.

RAPIDGT

Typing RAPIDGT in the cheat menu or using the console variant of the cheat, spawns a Dewbauchee Rapid GT, another sports car in GTA 5.

VINEWOOD

Typing VINEWOOD in the cheat menu or using the console variant of the cheat, spawns a Dundreary Stretch, which is a limousine in GTA 5.

ROCKET

Typing ROCKET in the cheat menu or using the console variant of the cheat, spawns the bike PCJ-600.

OFFROAD

Typing OFFROAD in the cheat menu or using the console variant of the cheat, spawns the dirt bike Sanchez in GTA 5.

