Thursday is that day of the week when GTA Online players look forward to the game's changes introduced by Rockstar through with their Weekly Update.

Every Thursday, Rockstar changes the Podium Vehicle in the Diamond Casino, giving players the chance to cop a brand-new vehicle for absolutely free.

On top of that, players can also earn a Double or even Triple Cash and RP Bonus on certain activities. Rockstar tends to follow a theme each week, encouraging players to try out certain modes and businesses in GTA Online.

Typically, the publisher will offer enticing discounts on certain businesses and properties to push players towards that particular activity. This week in GTA Online, players will stand to benefit from participating in the Arena War mode.

GTA Online Weekly Update 3/18: Pfister Comet Podium, Arena War Bonus Cash, and more

Podium Vehicle

Pfister Comet SR

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

2x GTA$ and RP on Arena War Modes

Discounted Content

40% off Nagasaki Weaponized Dinghy ($ 1,110,000)

40% off Schyster Deviant ($ 307,200)

40% off Benefactor Schlagen GT ($ 780,000)

40% off Declasse Tulip ($ 430,800)

40% off Workshop and Renovations Arena War

30% off HVY Apocalypse Scarab ($ 2,153,403 / 1,619,100)

30% off HVY Nightmare Scarab ($ 2,153,403 / 1,619,100)

30% off HVY Future Shock Scarab ($ 2,153,403 / 1,619,100)

10% off Annis Future Shock ZR380 ($ 1,924,776 / 1,447,200)

30% off Annis Apocalypse ZR380 ($ 1,497,048 / 1,125,600)

30% off Annis Nightmare ZR380 ($ 1,497,048 / 1,125,600)

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Western Company Seabreeze ($ 226,100 / 170,000)

To participate in the Arena War game mode, players will need to buy an Arena War Workshop available at a 40% discount. Meaning, players should be able to buy one for relatively cheap.

The Workshop allows players to customize certain vehicles like the Gargoyle (conversed to the Deathbike) into their Arena War Variant. These variants can then be used in Freemode or other game modes in GTA Online.