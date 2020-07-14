GTA 5: Dirt Bike spawn cheats for PC, Xbox, and PS4

The GTA franchise has never given fans any room for complaints when it comes to the number of vehicles in the game. The franchise has plenty of vehicles and vehicle types.

From V12 powered sportscars and performance muscle cars to dirt bikes and tow trucks, GTA games have close to everything. GTA V offers players a vast range of vehicles to choose from. The game has vehicles inspired by cars from popular manufacturers.

One of the most popular choices of vehicles is the Sanchez, a dirt bike in GTA V. The Sanchez is an extremely versatile bike that has incredible handling, decent acceleration, and an endlessly satisfying sound.

The Sanchez can be bought from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website from the in-game phone. Some GTA players often use cheat codes to spawn the bike.

GTA 5 Dirt Bike cheat code

Players can sometimes spontaneously decide to ride up a mountain. However, they may be far away from the Garage or Safehouse. However, they can still use a cheat code to spawn The Sanchez at their location.

Xbox 360/Xbox One: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB PS3/PS4: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 PC: OFFROAD

OFFROAD Cell Phone: 1-999-633-7623

To enter cheat codes on PC, you will need to access the cheat code console by pressing '~' on your keyboard. Then you can enter the cheat code, and the bike will spawn instantly on your location.

Be sure to save your game in a different slot before using cheat codes, as it doesn't allow you to earn any achievements or trophies in your game session.

You can also use your phone to dial in certain numbers that act as cheat codes.