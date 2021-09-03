How to become a cop in GTA 5 Story Mode

One of the most appealing aspects of the GTA series is the relative freedom they provide compared to other open-world games. A player in these games can be almost anything they want.

The first GTA game was initially conceptualized as Race 'n' Chase. In this game, players were supposed to be police officers chasing after criminals. The idea was scratched in favor of players being the criminals instead, and that's how Grand Theft Auto was born.

Games like GTA Vice City, GTA San Andreas and GTA 5 allow players to dress up as law enforcement officers. There are many ways to become a police officer in GTA 5, and this article explains how.

GTA 5: How to be a police officer in the game

1) Vigilante Method

Vigilante Missions are no longer available in GTA 5, and as such, players cannot hunt down criminals. However, since the police uniform is still available, players can at least pretend to be a cop. They can steal a police vehicle and drive around the map, looking for lawbreakers.

2) Using Director Mode

Players can use Director Mode in Rockstar Editor to become police officers. After opening Director Mode, players will have to select the Actors option in the top-left corner of the screen. They have to click on Emergency Services and then LSPD.

This will enable the player to control an LSPD police officer in the game. However, like the previous method, there are no missions to engage in. Players can only roleplay as police officers on the streets of Los Santos.

3) Using the LSPDFR mod

LSPDFR (Los Santos Police Department First Response) is an excellent mod that lets players become police officers in the game. Unlike the other methods, this one allows players to be a real cop with several realistic missions.

The mod brings an entirely different experience that is akin to playing GTA 5 RP as a cop. Players can engage in high-speed chases, track down fleeing criminals and shoot down armed robbers with this mod.

They also have the power to choose who to arrest and who to pardon. Murderers can be forgiven, and innocent bystanders arrested. LSPDFR gives the player complete control over how the law is enforced.

There are advanced customization options that allow players to choose how they want to experience the mod. They can create custom police agencies and rearrange police vehicles and weapons using these options.

