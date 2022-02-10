5 most entertaining things to do in GTA Online

GTA Online is a fun game. Gamers tend to stick to missions like VIP work, heists, contact work, etc. Los Santos is a spread out city and there is a lot of real estate to explore.

Gamers can do a lot more in-game as Rockstar has included many different activities. Players playing with friends can also get creative and make up new games. Custom editors for races are also a feature in the game. This game goes through some fun things players can do apart from grinding money and killing NPCs.

Top 5 fun activities like photography that players should try out in GTA Online

5) Photography

Photography is possible in-game thanks to the Snapmatic app on every player's phone. This activity might not pop into every gamer's head as it does not involve action or comedy.

However, it is really satisfying to capture the brilliance Los Santos has to offer. There are a few challenges as well which players can complete by clicking pictures.

4) Sports

There are a variety of sporting activities which can keep players engaged (Image via Sportskeeda)

Grand Theft Auto Online also features a number of sporting activities that can keep players busy for quite some time. Some are quite addictive too. Gamers with friends in a lobby can participate in sports like golf, tennis, darts, arm wrestling, shooting, etc. It is amazing how an RPG can be all encompassing like this.

3) Flying Aircrafts

GTA Online features many aircrafts, too many to choose from (Image via GTAForums)

Flying aircrafts in the game is very entertaining. Pulling off complex maneuvers like barrel-rolls, loops, hammer-heads, etc. do lend a certain sense of accomplishment.

There are planes, jets, choppers, cargo planes, flying cars and flying bikes to choose from. Getting together with friends and trying to do synchronized stunts is also fun. There are dedicated groups who have perfected this art.

2) Modding Cars/Bikes

Car Customization does float many players' boat [Image via Rockstar Games]

Car customization in GTA Online is very detailed and gamers can often get lost in that world. There are also too many vehicles in-game to count. This opens up innumerable possibilities to create unique custom rides.

The car community in the game is quite huge and with the Tuners DLC, it is only growing stronger each day.

1) Having fun with the LSPD

The Los Santos Police Department has a lot on its hands as players roam lobbies with guns, explosives and weaponized vehicles continuously wreaking havoc. Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series will surely remember having fun with the police in Vice City and San Andreas.

The game continues to retain playing around with cops as the top fun thing to do. The improved graphics, AI and gunplay have only made it better.

Note: The list present in this article is subjective and is based on the author's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan