GTA Online may be a massive online game featuring a lot of PvP action, but the PvE content houses a bunch of great activities like contact missions. Contact Missions are jobs handed out to players by NPCs like Lamar, Martin, Simeon, Gerald and others.

These missions are available in GTA Online to provide variety when players want something refreshing. Over time grinding contact missions have become the go-to method for new and old players to earn quick and easy Cash and RP. The list includes quite a few missions ranging from easy and intermediate all the way to virtually impossible. This list contains the easiest ones to grind out.

Although the new mission payout system pays more for more time taken to complete missions, players should stick to the 4-6 minute mark to earn the most money per hour.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Easiest Contact Missions in GTA Online

5) Out of Court Settlement

This is a mission handed out by Martin Madrazo where players need to kill an unnamed DA trying to prosecute Madrazo. All that players need to do is drive two blocks from the parking lot at Strangeways Drive in West Vinewood and kill the DA driving his Felon GT. Once the lawyer is dead, players need to collect the evidence, drive away and lose the wanted level.

4) Checkout Time

This is another mission in GTA Online handed out by Martin Madrazo. This is pretty similar to the one mentioned above. This mission sees players hunt down one of Madrazo's ex-employees. The lady is on the way to the Viceroy Hotel to speak with the District Attorney about Martin. Players can intercept the Felon GT on Palomino Avenue and kill the lady. Just snapping a picture this time will suffice as no other evidence collection is needed.

3) Where Credit’s Due

In GTA Online, almost all Simeon Yetarian missions are easy, but some of them are even less challenging than the others. They are perfect for players grinding RP and GTA $.

This mission sees players travel to Vargas territory and repossess a pink Zion. The car will be located behind Chantelle's Beauty Salon on Carson Avenue in La Mesa. To make things easier, the car will be unlocked. On the way back to the dealership, a few Vargas thugs will give chase, and a two-star wanted level will pop up.

2) Blow Up II

This mission is given to GTA Online players on contacting Simeon Yetarian for a job. A rival has stolen Simeon's Yellow Banshee which must be repossessed. Players must drive to the marked parking lot in Downtown Vinewood, steal the Banshee back, and blow up all the other cars in the lot. A three-star wanted level may show up and must be evaded before reaching the dealership.

Pro tip: Bunch up the cars, throw a sticky bomb and detonate them on arrival at the dealership to avoid getting a wanted level.

1) Blow Up

This is another Simeon mission. A rival dealership on Strawberry Avenue is encouraging customers to buy affordable cars. Simeon highly opposes this idea and needs the dealership to vanish. Players must go to the nearby dealership and blow up all the cars. A wanted level needs to be evaded before returning to the dealership to end the mission.

