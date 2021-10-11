Martin Madrazo in GTA 5 and GTA Online: All you need to know

As one is the GTA 5 and GTA Online leader of the Mardazo Family Cartel. The infamous gang is known all over GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Martin Madrazo of GTA 5 and GTA Online is usually a man who needs no introduction. However, if there are some things that GTA 5 and GTA Online players did not know about him or even something that they still need to know, this article aims to help answer all questions the players might have.

GTA Online: Meeting Martin Madrazo

GTA Online players were greeted quite pleasantly by Martin Madrazo when they first met at his house in Vinewood Hills on GTA Online. The property where the meeting took place belongs to one of Mr. Madrazos's "friends". He greets GTA players in his driveway. If GTA Online players were still wondering, the answer is yes, this is the house that Michael and Franklin tear down in GTA 5.

Fortunately for GTA Online players, they were lucky enough to start by making a much better first impression on Mr. Madrazo. Honestly, it cannot help having one of the most prominent Cartel leaders in Los Santos holding a grudge against GTA Online players, like the one he has against Michael in GTA 5, for obvious reasons.

GTA 5: A very different meeting with Martin Madrazo

Michael met Martin Madrazo under very different circumstances in GTA 5. After pursuing a trainer having an affair with his wife, Michael chases the tennis coach to a house in Vinewood Hills. In a fit of rage, he tears the house down Vinewood Hillside using a winched vehicle while Franklin watches alongside in a loss of words.

Also Read

Michael is accosted by Michael Madrazo and some of his goons with a baseball bat on returning home. He is told he will be expected to pay a re-build cost of around $2.5 million for the property he has just mistakenly destroyed. He has to agree happily, and he does.

This is when Michael goes in search of his old friend Lester Crest. Lester will be providing some big money missions for GTA 5 to help Michael raise the funds he desperately needs to be out of Madrazo's bad books. Forget about early retirement, sorry, Michael.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar