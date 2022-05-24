List of all GTA 5 achievements and trophies

Achievement and trophy hunting is a massive part of GTA 5. Many GTA fans consider themselves hardcore completionists who will not stop playing this game until they find and experience all the content they can get out of it.

Because of this, players are constantly looking for different achievements and trophies they can get while playing, but as GTA 5 is still one of the biggest games currently in the gaming industry, the challenge of finding every achievement can become very difficult.

So, to help all these players out, this article will provide them with a complete list of all the achievements and trophies they can find in GTA 5.

All achievements and trophies players can get in GTA 5

Hidden trophies and achievements in GTA 5

Los Santos Legend - This trophy is earned by completing all of the previous trophies in Story Mode on the PS3 or PS4.

- This trophy is earned by completing all of the previous trophies in Story Mode on the PS3 or PS4. Career Criminal - Attain 100% Game Completion.

- Attain 100% Game Completion. Solid Gold, Baby! - Earn 70 Gold Medals on Missions and Strangers and Freaks.

- Earn 70 Gold Medals on Missions and Strangers and Freaks. San Andreas Sightseer - Explore all of Los Santos and Blaine County.

- Explore all of Los Santos and Blaine County. All's Fare in Love and War - Purchase Downtown Cab Co. and complete a private fare.

- Purchase Downtown Cab Co. and complete a private fare. TP Industries Arms Race - Purchase McKenzie Field Hangar and win the arms race.

- Purchase McKenzie Field Hangar and win the arms race. Multi-Disciplined - Attain a gold medal in all applicable hobbies and pastimes.

- Attain a gold medal in all applicable hobbies and pastimes. From Beyond the Stars - Collect and return all spaceship parts.

- Collect and return all spaceship parts. A Mystery, Solved - Solve the mystery of Leonora Johnson.

- Solve the mystery of Leonora Johnson. Waste Management - Purchase the Old Dock and collect all nuclear waste.

- Purchase the Old Dock and collect all nuclear waste. Red Mist - Complete all Rampages.

- Complete all Rampages. Show Off - Complete all Stunt Jumps.

- Complete all Stunt Jumps. Kifflom! - This achievement/trophy is unlocked after completing Unknowing the Truth

- This achievement/trophy is unlocked after completing Unknowing the Truth Three Man Army - Survive 3 minutes on at least a 3 star Wanted Level with all three characters together off mission.

- Survive 3 minutes on at least a 3 star Wanted Level with all three characters together off mission. Out of Your Depth - After being killed by a shark, this achievement/trophy becomes available.

- After being killed by a shark, this achievement/trophy becomes available. Altruist Acolyte - Deliver an unsuspecting victim to the Altruist Cult.

- Deliver an unsuspecting victim to the Altruist Cult. A Lot of Cheddar - Spend a total of $200 million across all three characters.

- Spend a total of $200 million across all three characters. Trading Pure Alpha - Make a profit over your total investments in the stock market.

- Make a profit over your total investments in the stock market. Pimp My Sidearm - Fully mod a weapon.

- Fully mod a weapon. Wanted: Alive Or Alive - Deliver a bail bond target alive.

- Deliver a bail bond target alive. Los Santos Customs - Fully mod a vehicle.

- Fully mod a vehicle. Close Shave - Complete all Under the Bridge and Knife Flight challenges.

- Complete all Under the Bridge and Knife Flight challenges. A New Perspective - Play first 15 hours of GTA in first person mode (Only for enhanced edition)

Mission trophies and achievements in GTA 5

Welcome to Los Santos - complete the first Franklin and Lamar

- complete the first Franklin and Lamar A Friendship Resurrected - Complete Fame or Shame mission

- Complete Fame or Shame mission A Fair Day's Pay - Complete Caida Libre

- Complete Caida Libre The Moment of Truth - Complete Bury the Hatchet

- Complete Bury the Hatchet To Live or Die in Los Santos - Completed the final mission which can be either Something Sensible, The Time's Come, or The Third Way

- Completed the final mission which can be either Something Sensible, The Time's Come, or The Third Way Diamond Hard - Complete The Jewel Store Job

- Complete The Jewel Store Job Subversive - Complete The Merryweather Heist

- Complete The Merryweather Heist Blitzed - Complete Blitz Play

- Complete Blitz Play Small Town, Big Job - Complete The Paleto Score

- Complete The Paleto Score The Government Gimps - Complete The Bureau Raid

- Complete The Bureau Raid The Big One! - Complete The Big Score

There were initally 44 achievements/trophies (plus the PS-exclusive Platinum Trophy) in Grand Theft Auto 5, although this number was increased in the enhanced version, with one additional award related to the new first person view. T

Edited by Ravi Iyer