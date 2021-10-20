GTA: The Trilogy - Full list of achievements for GTA San Andreas

Thanks to Alloc8or and the GTA Forums, all the GTA: The Trilogy achievements have been leaked for GTA San Andreas.

Rockstar has yet to confirm anything. However, given the track record of Alloc8or, this seems to be a safe bet. GTA: The Trilogy has been hyped up for quite some time. Out of all the classic titles, none is more popular than GTA San Andreas. It's the one everyone is waiting to play.

Besides a reference to Bigfoot, these GTA: The Trilogy achievements aren't groundbreaking. Nonetheless, some players can't wait to try it out. These achievements only apply to GTA San Andreas. Here's what is currently known about them, based on recent leaks.

A full list of GTA: The Trilogy achievements for GTA San Andreas

For easier readability, this list will be divided into eight categories. All of these GTA: The Trilogy achievements are taken directly from the GTA Forums. Credit goes to Alloc8or for uncovering these secrets. Without further ado, here are the achievements for GTA San Andreas.

1) Mission completion achievements

These achievements refer to GTA San Andreas missions. Once a player completes them, they will be given the achievement. It's relatively simple. These are the ones from the GTA: The Trilogy -

All Dressed Up for San Fierro (Complete "The Green Sabre")

(Complete "The Green Sabre") Getting Started (Complete "Big Smoke")

(Complete "Big Smoke") Liberty City State of Mind (Complete the "Saint Mark's Bistro" mission)

(Complete the "Saint Mark's Bistro" mission) The End of the Line (Complete "End of the Line")

(Complete "End of the Line") Time to Kill (Watch Credits to the end)

(Watch Credits to the end) What Happens in Las Venturas... (Complete "Yay Ka-Boom-Boom")

Technically, the credit sequence is tied to the final mission. Therefore, it's put under this category for GTA San Andreas.

2) Side mission achievements

This is for side activities such as vehicle missions. They are not tied to the main story in GTA San Andreas.

A Legitimate Business (Export all three car lists)

(Export all three car lists) Rescue a Kitten Too? (Complete 12 levels of Firefighter)

(Complete 12 levels of Firefighter) Saviour (Complete 12 levels of Paramedic)

(Complete 12 levels of Paramedic) Sticky Fingers (Earn $50,000 through burglary missions)

(Earn $50,000 through burglary missions) What the City Needs (Complete 12 levels of Vigilante)

(Complete 12 levels of Vigilante) Yes I Speak English (Reach 50 fares in Taxi Mode)

Players will earn a lot of money by running through these achievements.

3) Limited time only achievements

GTA: The Trilogy has a few achievements that are only available for a brief moment. It can be easily missed if the player uses other methods. These are the ones to watch out for:

Assassin (Use stealth to eliminate all enemies in the mission "Madd Dogg's Rhymes")

(Use stealth to eliminate all enemies in the mission "Madd Dogg's Rhymes") Assert Yourself Next Time (Fail a mission)

(Fail a mission) They Can't Stop All of Us (Sneak into the underground base without setting off the alarm above ground)

(Sneak into the underground base without setting off the alarm above ground) Who Needs Directions? (Find Mike Toreno without any of the referenced locations during "Mike Toreno")

There are a certain number of missions in GTA San Andreas. One of these achievements requires the player to fail a mission. It's theoretically possible to miss this in the GTA: The Trilogy. As a result, there is a limited time frame.

4) Physical activity achievements

GTA San Andreas offers plenty of physical exercises. Here are the relevant achievements from the GTA: The Trilogy:

Beat the Cock (Win the Beat the Cock marathon)

(Win the Beat the Cock marathon) Bike or Biker (Complete BMX or NRG challenge)

(Complete BMX or NRG challenge) Get a Pump (Do a barbell curl or benchpress at any gym)

(Do a barbell curl or benchpress at any gym) Hoopin' it Up (Score at least 30 points in the basketball mini-game)

(Score at least 30 points in the basketball mini-game) Smooth Moves (Perform a perfect dance routine)

Some of this will be tricky. Perfect dancing will be challenging to pull off, given the precise timing required. GTA: The Trilogy players will be tested.

5) Wanted achievements

It's easy to get in trouble with GTA San Andreas. GTA: The Trilogy will take note of this with the following achievements:

Serial Offender (Get arrested 50 times)

(Get arrested 50 times) Today Was a Good Day (Go 24 hours (in-game) without breaking the law, being wanted, taking out, or harming anyone)

(Go 24 hours (in-game) without breaking the law, being wanted, taking out, or harming anyone) Where'd He Go? (Escape the police 20 times using the Pay 'n' Spray)

GTA: The Trilogy players will have to perform these tasks consciously. The game rewards both good and bad behavior.

6) Monetary achievements

Just like the real world, money is power in GTA San Andreas. Players will need a lot of it. GTA: The Trilogy keeps track of what the player is spending it on:

Ain't Nothing But a G Thing (Own all gang warfare turfs, properties and have $1,000,000)

(Own all gang warfare turfs, properties and have $1,000,000) Double or Nothin' (Put all your money or the maximum bet on red or black and win)

(Put all your money or the maximum bet on red or black and win) Lucky Spinner (Win at least $1,000 in a single spin of the Wheel of Fortune)

(Win at least $1,000 in a single spin of the Wheel of Fortune) Metrosexual (Spend $6,969 on clothes, hair, and tattoos)

(Spend $6,969 on clothes, hair, and tattoos) Pay 'n' Spray (Use a Pay 'n' Spray with wanted level)

(Use a Pay 'n' Spray with wanted level) Represent (Purchase a Grove Street tattoo)

(Purchase a Grove Street tattoo) The American Dream (Purchase any house)

(Purchase any house) What are the Odds (Win a race in Inside Track Betting)

(Win a race in Inside Track Betting) With Extra Dip (Buy 8 meals from Cluckin' Bell throughout the game)

These achievements will undoubtedly take a while to complete.

7) Maximum achievements

GTA: The Trilogy players need to realize their potential fully. These achievements mainly focus on the maximum stats:

Chick Magnet (Achieve maximum appeal)

(Achieve maximum appeal) ...Here we go again (Start a new game after getting 100% on a save file)

(Start a new game after getting 100% on a save file) I Ain't No Buster (Unlock all achievements)

(Unlock all achievements) I'll Have Two Number 9s (Reach maximum weight)

(Reach maximum weight) Lots of Guns (Unlock all weapons)

(Unlock all weapons) Original Gangster (Reach maximum respect)

(Reach maximum respect) Public Enemy No. 1 (Reach 6 wanted stars)

(Reach 6 wanted stars) Remastered (Earn 100% completion)

(Earn 100% completion) School's Out (Fully complete a vehicle school)

(Fully complete a vehicle school) Swiss Army Strife (Max all weapon skills)

Using cheats will likely disable these achievements, so it's not recommended.

8) Miscellaneous achievements

Finally, here are the rest of the achievements for GTA San Andreas:

81 Years Too Late (Spend 24 hours on foot in the countryside (looking for Big Foot)

(Spend 24 hours on foot in the countryside (looking for Big Foot) Freight Date (Take the train between cities)

(Take the train between cities) High As a Kite (Fly as high as possible / Hit the height limit)

(Fly as high as possible / Hit the height limit) Horror of the Santa Maria (Drown)

(Drown) Not a Player (Go on at least one date with every potential girlfriend)

This doesn't fall under any particular category for GTA: The Trilogy. It ranges from scenic driving to dating random women.

