How to increase health in GTA San Andreas

Health is an important function in GTA San Andreas, which is why players should increase it as much as possible.

GTA San Andreas changed the health meter from the previous installments. Health used to be indicated by a numerical system (normally 0-100). GTA San Andreas implemented an alternative health bar. Nonetheless, players can still improve their lifespan by means of activities.

In order to increase health in GTA San Andreas, one must be active. There are two ways to achieve a maximum health bar. Players can either become a paramedic or be physically active.

They can even do both at the same time. Thankfully, the latter only needs to be done once.

Here is how GTA San Andreas players can increase health

There are a few ways to increase health in GTA San Andreas. One of the most obvious is the paramedic missions. Players can also gradually increase it through physical activities.

Perform daily exercise

This one takes the longest to increase health. Keep in mind that GTA San Andreas tracks all daily activities. Players can increase health as long as they exercise. This includes swimming, cycling, and running.

It's important to visit the gym every day. Players can work out with any of the machines. However, they should avoid hitting the daily limit. Thanks to a major glitch, gyms may no longer work after a certain point. This is due to a calendar oversight within the game itself.

Complete the Paramedic side missions

The fastest way to increase health is the paramedic side mission. GTA San Andreas players can do it anytime they want. They just need to go near a local hospital. Alternatively, they can bring the paramedics to their location. All they have to do is take out a target.

Once a player gets into an ambulance, they can start these missions. There are 12 levels in total. If the player stops at any point, they will have to start over. Notably, there are no checkpoints for these missions. Players must protect the ambulance from getting damaged as otherwise, they risk blowing up.

It requires trial and error, given the strict time limit and potential traffic. The reward for this mission is a maximum health bar. Players only have to complete this mission once. They will also receive cash earnings, such as a bonus of $5,000. It's a good way to earn money rather quickly.

Benefits of full health

GTA San Andreas players need to stay alive. They can get armor upgrades, but those run out quickly. Later parts of the game involve dangerous enemies. This is especially true for gang turf wars. Los Santos is a battleground between rival gangs so it's a good idea to increase one's health.

Health is a basic necessity in the GTA series. Once it reaches zero, it's game over, so players should try to increase it to its maximum power. By doing so, they might outlast their opponents in battle.

