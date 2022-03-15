How better is the Weaponized Ignus in GTA Online compared to the normal variant?

GTA Online is now a standalone product as the next-gen version of the game is up on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game looks stunning with all its visual enhancements and QOL changes. An all-new and exclusive vehicle workshop has also made its way into the LS Car Meet.

Hao's Special Works is a vehicle workshop managed by Hao at the LS Car Meet. The workshop offers elite performance upgrades for ten vehicles, of which five have been added with the next-gen upgrade. This article talks about how the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus stacks up against the regular Pegassi Ignus.

Weaponized Ignus vs Regular Ignus in GTA Online next-gen

The update brought with it five new and exclusive vehicles for players to use and upgrade at HSW. The Weaponized Pegassi Ignus is one of them. As the name suggests, it is a weaponized version of the regular Pegassi Ignus, which was already in the game on older-gen.

The newer and more aggressive variant is available at Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,245,000, whereas the regular Ignus can be obtained from the Legendary Motorsport website for $2,765,000. The $480k difference may seem huge at first. But come to think of it, the Weaponized variant does come with a mounted minigun and is an HSW upgradeable vehicle. The regular Ignus cannot be taken into HSW.

Not only does the weaponized Ignus have great defense with that mounted minigun, but the HSW performance upgrades also make it faster and better than the regular Ignus. The HSW performance upgrades on the Weaponized Ignus are:

HSW Brakes : $60,000

Countermeasures: pre-installed Missile Lock-on Jammer (without Imani Tech)

HSW Engine Tune: $60,000

Liveries: HSW Racing and HSW Elite

HSW Suspension: $7,500

HSW Transmission: $50,000

HSW Stage 3 Turbo: $100,000

The upgrades mentioned above are exclusive to the Weaponized Ignus, and these give it a whole extra bar of acceleration on the regular variant.

Upgrades at HSW in GTA Online are not replacements for the regular vehicle workshop upgrades. They are a notch above them. A coat of the new Chameleon paint in this car completes the transformation. Sadly, this is the only upgrade/feature that the regular Ignus shares with its weaponized cousin. Otherwise, there is no competition, and the weaponized variant wins them all.

Edited by Shaheen Banu