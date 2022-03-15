GTA Online's new Chameleon paint and more revealed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

GTA Online will be a standalone product with Expanded and Enhanced's launch on March 15. It is already available in some parts of the world, and Rockstar Games spilled the beans about the new game and a few free items it would contain.

Rockstar mentioned that transferring Online characters from the PS4 or Xbox One via the Rockstar Games Social Club will enable players to get a free 'souped up' Karin S95 from Hao's Special Works. The free bundle will also contain a racing outfit from HSW and a set of Chameleon paint that can be used on all vehicles.

Details about Chameleon Paint Job

Industry insider TezFunz2 came in clutch as always and provided gamers with 'A taste of Chameleon Paint' via Twitter. The image shows a user in a Karin S95 at Hao's Special Works, browsing through the Chameleon Paint section in GTA Online.

From the looks of it, there seem to be quite a few options. Here they are along with their prices:

Anodized Red Pearl: $46,300

Anodized Blue Pearl: $45,000

Anodized Gold Pearl: $47,650

Green/Blue Flip: $48,950

Purple/Green Flip: $52,500

Orange/Purple Flip: $50,300

Dark Purple Pearl: $50,300

Baby Blue Pearl: $61,900

Red Prismatic Pearl: $58,750

Black Prismatic Pearl: $ 65,000

Which set will be offered to gamers for free along with the new car and racing outfit is still unknown. But Rockstar did say that the free paint can be used with any vehicle in a player's garage.

Thanks to them as these seem rather expensive compared to all the other paint jobs in Grand Theft Auto Online.

What is Chameleon Paint in GTA Online 2022?

The Chameleon Paint in GTA Online is a preset for paints used while customizing a car. As the name suggests, the color of the paint will vary depending on the angle it is viewed from. Specific gradients can be mixed and matched to bring out the best combination.

The above post shows an example taken from the PC version using mods. The Expanded and Enhanced version may feature different colors, but the overall idea is similar.

Hao's Special Works

Hao was first featured in the Los Santos Tuner's DLC (Image via GTA WiKi)

Hao's Special Works will be an additional exclusive vehicle workshop for players migrating to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The workshop will feature elite performance upgrades for ten cars, including five existing vehicles and five new exclusive ones.

The workshop will also feature specially designed time trials for the uniquely upgraded cars. Premium test drives will also be offered to users to test out HSW modded cars. The workshop will be located inside the LS Car Meet in GTA Online.

Edited by Ravi Iyer