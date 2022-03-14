5 things players want to see in Karin S95 for GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced

GTA 5 console gamers are super excited as March 15 draws closer. The next-gen console version of the game is finally ready for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Pre-loads have begun for story mode, and Online will see the same on launch day.

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries Migrate your GTA Online character on March 15 to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S and you will get a fully converted Karin S95 souped up by the experts at Hao’s Special Works, along with a Hao’s Special Work Racing Outfit and set of new Chameleon paints usable on all vehicles. Migrate your GTA Online character on March 15 to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S and you will get a fully converted Karin S95 souped up by the experts at Hao’s Special Works, along with a Hao’s Special Work Racing Outfit and set of new Chameleon paints usable on all vehicles. https://t.co/WTlWf3LgCS

All PS4 and Xbox One gamers who upload their story mode saved files to the Social Club will get the all-new Karin S95 for free. The car will be fully transformed, courtesy of Hao's Special Works.

GTA 5 fan expectations from Karin S95

5) Highly customizable

Gazoo Racing modded the Toyota GT76 and made a brand new car out of it (Image via Top Gear)

The Karin S95 will be given away for free to those migrating to the next-gen consoles. For others, the car will be at Hao's Special Works.

Judging by the screenshots, the ride will most likely be placed in the tuners or sports class. The real-life car this is based on is highly customizable, and the in-game version should follow suit.

4) Drifting

The GTA 5 car community has become quite massive. This growth has been exponential since the Tuners DLC, which brought many cars, and the LS Car Meet.

Earlier, GTA 5 cars were owned for looks and customizations, but drifting became a reality after low grip tires made their way into the title.

Since then, gamers can be seen trying to swerve around LS traffic and races. The Toyota GT86 is an amazingly fun machine for drifting, so the Karin S95 has a lot to live up to.

3) Price to performance ratio

Every Grand Theft Auto 5 gamer knows that the prices of in-game items are insanely high. When it comes to cars, the balance just isn't there. Some are absurdly expensive when they aren't worth it, and others are just too cheap.

The Karin S95 will never be priced like its real-life counterpart, as the GT86 is about $30,000. But a decently-priced vehicle would be a welcome change.

Customizations are expensive, and a few users do so quite frequently. Considering it will be a free vehicle for most, it isn't going to be the best among the new cars, so the price should reflect the same.

2) Impeccable handling

Being a tuner or sports car makes handling a crucial aspect (Image via Rockstar)

Currently, GTA 5 has lots of great cars that suffer from quite a bit of under and oversteer. This is most prevalent in muscle cars, sports cars, and SUVs.

However, the Karin S95, being a tuner or sports car, should have almost perfect handling.

1) Similarity to the Toyota GT86

The GR86 has been a long-requested car in the game (Image via Motor1)

Rockstar Games always adds cars to GTA inspired by their real-life counterparts. Over time, the game has seen the addition of many iconic cars like the Audi R8, Lamborghini Diablo, Ferrari F12, etc.

The Karin S95 resembles the Toyota GT86 and has become one of the most anticipated cars in the title. Fans have been asking for it for quite some time.

Rockstar has now granted their wish, but how much the Karin S95 mirrors the GR86 remains to be seen. However, the expectations are pretty high.

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

