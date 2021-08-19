Ranking the most customizable cars in GTA Online (August 2021)

The fame and popularity of GTA Online do not seem to waver, even after almost a decade of existence.

The online counterpart to one of Rockstar Games' crowning jewels allows players to hop up on the grind and be a significant outlaw with their friends, making their own crew and going on heists and other shenanigans.

With more exciting features and aspects than one can mention, what stands out among them is the variety of cars and customizable options that GTA Online offers. Players stand to own the streets with these sick rides, some of which can kill both with looks as well as firepower.

What can make these cars even better are the overhaul options in GTA Online. Here is a list of some of the best cars for players to customize and inevitably fall in love with.

Five of the best customizable cars in GTA Online

5) Comet S2

The Comet S2 features great stats as a car and is one of the most impressive rides from the Los Santos Tuners DLC. Although it does not offer many customization options, players on GTA Online can still have fun customizing this rather stylish car.

4) Calico GTF

Calico GTF is one of the most expensive cars added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. However, players can get their money's worth and more as they try to customize this beast. Calico features excellent handling and acceleration, one of the best cars from the Los Santos Tuners update.

3) ZR350

Yet another magnificent ride from the Los Santos Tuners DLC, players can have endless fun customizing the Annis ZR350 in GTA Online. The stylish vehicle design makes it perfect for almost anything players would like to try with it. Featuring great acceleration and speed, this blast from GTA San Andreas sure knows how to turn heads.

2) Euros

Mostly known as the online version of DK's car from Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, there should be no doubt about why this one made it to the list. As impressive as the one from the movie, the Annis Euros is one of the most impressive cars in GTA Online that offer a wide range of customizable options.

1) Jester RR

Hands down one of the best cars from GTA Online, the Dinka Jester RR has impressive stats to boast of and offers a huge array of customizable options for the car to go from great to jaw-droppingly awesome.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen