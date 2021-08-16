5 fastest SUVs in GTA Online after Los Santos Tuners update

GTA Online's list of vehicles has been growing steadily since its launch back in 2013. One of the least updated categories has been the SUV class, which has only received a handful of DLC additions.

While few and far between, DLC SUVs in GTA Online are pretty versatile and can make for a great value purchase.

What makes SUVs an attractive buy in GTA Online is that, unlike their two-door supercar counterparts, they can carry the entire squad in one go through missions and events.

5 SUVs with the highest top speeds in GTA Online after Los Santos Tuners update

5) Baller LE

Price: GTA $149,000

Top Speed: 108.75 mph (175.02 km/h)

Based on the real-life Range Rover Sport SVR, the Baller LE features an iconic design that almost every player will be able to recognize.

Tall, easy to handle and quick, the Baller LE is one of the most value-for-money SUVs out there and can handle almost any terrain.

4) Vapid Contender

Price: GTA $250,000

Top Speed: 109.00 mph (175.42 km/h)

Big, bad and bulky, the Vapid Contender can only be described as a pickup truck on steroids. Its engine roar is one of the meatiest in the game, making heads turn as players drive by at speeds in excess of a 100 miles per hour.

Available at a quarter of a million dollars, the Contender isn't exactly the cheapest option out there, but its aggressive customization options make up for it.

3) Ubermacht Rebla GTS

Price: GTA $1,175,000

Top Speed: 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h)

Added as part of the Diamond Casino Update, the Rebla GTS finally broke the drought of SUV cars in the game and in a big way.

The Rebla GTS bridges the performance gap between SUVs and supercars by clocking in a top speed of 123.5 miles per hour.

2) Lampadati Novak

Price: GTA $608,000

Top Speed: 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h)

The Diamond Casino Update wasn't content with just adding one good SUV to GTA Online and decided to go further with the introduction of the Lampadati Novak.

Based on the real-life Maserati Levante, the Novak is a performance SUV that can give cars that are priced at 2-3 times its value a run for their money.

1) Pegassi Toros

Price: GTA $498,000

Top Speed: 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h)

The Pegassi Toros is not just a car; it's a statement on wheels. Inspired by the real-life Lamborghini Urus, the vehicle features sleek design lines and an insane top speed of 127.5 miles per hour.

This firmly puts the Urus in contention with cars that are in the 2.5-3.5 million category for a fraction of the price.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh