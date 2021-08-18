The 5 fastest Dominator muscle cars in GTA Online

The Vapid Dominator is a popular archetype in GTA Online, which has led several players to wonder about which one is the fastest muscle car in the game.

There are six Dominator muscle cars in GTA Online. It's oddly a lot given that most vehicles only have one or two variations in the game, but muscle cars are a popular vehicle class. The Dominator has always been a fan-favorite, so it's not surprising that Rockstar would release several variations of this vehicle. However, the question remains: Which one is the fastest?

The Dominator GTX is the slowest Dominator car, so it won't be on this list. For reference sake, it costs $725,000 and can go up to 108.50 mph (174.61 km/h). It's not a terrible top speed, but it's still noticeably slower than the other five Dominator muscle cars found in GTA Online.

Top five fastest Dominator muscle cars in GTA Online

5) Dominator GTT

The Dominator GTT (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Los Santos Tuners update introduced two new Dominator cars, with the GTT being the inferior, yet cheaper option. The only advantages the GTT has over the ASP version are that it was released earlier and that it's cheaper.

Unfortunately, the former advantage is no longer relevant. Still, it costs $1,220,000 ($915,000 at Trade Price) and is capable of going up to 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h). It's also one of two Dominator cars that count as Tuner vehicles, which means it does have some nice customization features.

4) Dominator ASP

The Dominator ASP (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although the ASP is only the fourth-fastest Dominator muscle car in GTA Online, it has the best overall stats by a large margin. Its handling is top-tier, and its acceleration stat is very good for a muscle car.

It costs $1,775,000 ($1,331,250 at Trade Price), and its default top speed is 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h). It's a respectable top speed for a muscle car, but GTA Online players should remember that its handling is second to none for that vehicle class.

3) Dominator

The original Dominator (Image via Rockstar Games)

The one that started it all. As far as cheap muscle cars go, the original Dominator is the best one by a country mile. It has good stats overall, with its speed being pretty good for a muscle car as well.

This vehicle only costs a paltry $35,000 ($26,500 at Trade Price), which makes it the cheapest Dominator by a noticeable margin. It's capable of going up to a respectable top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h).

2) Pißwasser Dominator

The Pißwasser Dominator (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pißwasser Dominator is the fastest car in the GTA 5, thanks to being present in the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online. It's a tacky design, but its default price is $315,000, and it's capable of going up to 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h).

It's worth noting that the Pißwasser Dominator is the fourth fastest muscle car in all of GTA Online as of right now.

1) Dominator (Arena)

The Future Shock variant of the Dominator (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are three Arena Wars variants of this vehicle, and they all perform identically when it comes to their top speed. The Apocalypse, Future Shock, and Nightmare variants all cost the same as the original Dominator at $1,132,000.

Its top speed is 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h), which coincidentally makes it the second fastest muscle car in all of GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

