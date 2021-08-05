Everything about GTA Online's newest car: The Dominator ASP

It's been over two weeks since GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update has dropped and new content continues to trickle in every week. The latest addition to the Los Santos Tuners car list is the Vapid Dominator ASP that was added this week to GTA Online.

The Dominator ASP is now vehicle 12 out of the 17 promised DLC cars that Rockstar Games had said would be added in the coming months. Here's everything players need to know about the Vapid Dominator ASP.

GTA Online's Vapid Dominator ASP analysed

“From the all-American line of Dominators comes the middle generation ASP. Too contemporary to be a classic, too old-school to be cutting edge, this is the kind of car you forget all about until it punches you square in the junk. Now pony up.”

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Vapid Dominator ASP is the newest addition to the Dominator lineup. Based off of the 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R in real life, the Dominator ASP has an early 2000's muscle car look.

The Dominator ASP is a 2 door 'Muscle' class coupe that also draws inspiration from the 1995 SVT Mustang Cobra R with nearly identical taillights.

The car holds the potential to be one of the best muscle class cars in GTA Online, as it handles like an absolute dream. The Dominator ASP's 1,665 KG chassis is fairly balanced and doesn't have the tendency to spin out at high speeds.

Just like every other muscle car in GTA Online, the Dominator ASP also features a rear wheel drivetrain that provides the car with enough power to reach a top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h).

GTA Online's in-game statistics for the Dominator ASP are as follows:

Speed - 80.89

Acceleration - 85.50

Braking - 30.67

Handling - 100.00

Investing in one of these will set players back GTA $1,775,000 or GTA $1,331,250 at its trade price. Unlocking the trade price for the Dominator ASP is completely random as the trade price for Los Santos Tuners vehicles is randomly granted per 5 levels of LS Car Meet reputation gained.

