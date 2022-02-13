5 of the best Car Mods for GTA 5 in February 2022

GTA V came out in 2013 and since then has consistently been amassing players, thanks to constant updates. These updates feature new missions, cars, weapons, etc. Cars are undoubtedly one of the best features in the game. Driving sensation, feedback, customizations and variety beat out some of the best games based on cars alone.

The Grand Theft Auto Five modding community is also highly active. A gamer can almost certainly find at least one new mod every day to try in-game. Car mods, however, are immensely popular, and some of these mods let gamers substitute in-game cars for real-life ones. This article talks about the best add-on mods for cars in GTA V.

Best Car Mods [add-on] in GTA V

5) Charger Daytona 69 from Fast and Furious 6 0.4

The Iconic Charger from the Fast and Furious Series in GTA [Image via gta5modhub]

Throughout the Fast and Furious series Dominic Toretto [played by Vin Diesel] has a great relationship with the 1970 Dodge Charger. The sixth movie in the series, however, saw Dom drive the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona. For newbies, the Daytona is a much more aerodynamically designed Charger to compete in speedways.

The in-game mod is designed by kjb33. The car looks exactly like what Toretto used in the movie and it even has the spoiler to match. To truly pay homage to the movie and the car, the modded added the ability to pop wheelies. Check out the mod here.

4) Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione 2011 1.0

The Ferrari 599XX EVO is a Beast [Image via gta5modhub]

The 599XX is probably one of the most loved Ferraris by fans in real-life. Thanks to modders though gamers can drive it, own it and customize it in-game. The in-game rendition features a true replica with all the vents, side exhausts and even an American Flag on the rear wing. The car also comes with spot-on interiors as is noticeable from the image above.

The mod was created by Huang_h and gamers and can get it here.

3) Aston Martin V8 Vantage 1977 1.0

A 1977 Aston Martin V8 Vantage in Grand Theft Auto V is the stuff dreams are made of. This iconic and legendary muscle car from way back in the day is still a headturner and with good reason. The in-game car comes with a unique reverse hood pop and signature engine growl.

The mod was created by Abolfazldanaee and is quite a feature rich one. The car features: HQ exteriors & interiors, dirtmap, functional lights, breakable glass and much more. Gamers can download it here.

2) 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series 1.0a

A Mercedes-Benz AMG car in GTA V is a blessing [Image via gta5modhub]

The SL65 AMG from Mercedes-Benz is a great car in all its rights. Owning it in real-life might be quite the struggle though. In GTA V, however, it is as simple as installing and activating a mod. This mod was made by Alex9581 and gamers can check it out here.

The in-game car is pretty accurate and has the AMG badge in all the right places [engine included]. The mod sports a ton of features including HQ exterior and interiors, dirtmap, bullet impact marks, customization, correct damage and collison, etc.

1) 2022 McLaren Artura Wide Body 1.0

The McLaren Artura is a magnificent beast and a hybrid at that. The UK manufacturer showcased their intent for the future with this car and clearly stated that all future cars will wither be hybrid or all-electric. Technicalities aside, the Artura mod in Grand Theft Auto V was made by Lemon Customs & ahmeda1999. Players can find the mod here.

The in-game version is a wonderful super car. It has a wide body and is quite the looker. The exhaust note is super satisfying and the graphical detail is on point. Players could not have asked for more. There are no known bugs for this mod to date.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul