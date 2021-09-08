Top 5 Fast and Furious cars featured in GTA Online in September 2021

The Fast and Furious franchise is beloved globally, so recreating some of these iconic cars is quite fun in GTA Online.

The Los Santos Tuners update has placed much focus on cars and races. Hence, it seems topical to talk about a media franchise with a similar theme.

It's a series that has earned over $6,000,000,000, so there is certainly some crossover with GTA Online. Both series are massively profitable.

Understandably, some players are fans of both series. They may wish to recreate some of their favorite cars in GTA Online. Fortunately for them, the game has several good guides and videos on owning some of these classic cars.

Five fantastic Fast and Furious x GTA Online cars in September 2021

5) Ramp Buggy (Flip Car)

The Ramp Buggy isn't too different from the Flip Car (Image via GTA Wiki)

Not every car in GTA Online is going to look like a perfect match to the original inspiration. However, the Ramp Buggy is inspired by the Flip Car from that Owen Shaw and Vegh drive in Fast and Furious 6. The bizarre ramp-like structure is hard to forget for a car.

There is even a spoiler option in both vehicles. The shapes of the cars are different, but it's still a remarkable homage to such an iconic car from the movie series.

4) Insurgent (Agent Hobbs's Terradyne Gurkha)

The Insurgent is useful and looks familiar to Fast and Furious fans (Image via GTA Wiki)

If GTA Online players want a practical car, then the Insurgent is often a safe choice. It's a terrific armored vehicle, and Agent Hobbs drives something similar in Fast and Furious 5.

Plus, Luke Hobbs is played by The Rock. A practical car driven by one of the most charismatic actors is pretty nifty.

3) Euros (Takashi's Veilside Nissan 350Z)

An example of what this looks like in GTA Online (Image via u/SORCERER-ONE (Reddit))

The Euros has several liveries based on some skins shown in the Fast and Furious franchise. One of them is the King Scorpion livery, which resembles Takashi's Veilside Nissan 350Z in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.

This livery is unlocked at a Reputation level of 119 in the LS Car Meet. It isn't a random unlock, either. Hence, GTA Online players need to grind out their Reputation level in the LS Car Meet to easily apply this skin on the Euros.

2) ZR350 (Dom's RX-7)

The Winning is Winning livery resembles Dom's RX-7 in the first Fast and Furious movie (Image via GTA Wiki)

Other than the fact that the two liveries are similar, the main giveaway should be the livery's name. "Winning is Winning" is a quote from Dom in the franchise, and its similar design should make the inspiration for this vehicle rather obvious.

The primary similarity between the two cars is the spacecraft on the sides. If the player makes the vehicle the same color, it will look like the RX-7 that Dom drives in the first Fast and Furious movie.

This livery is unlocked at Reputation level 129 in the LS Car Meet.

1) Elegy Retro Custom (Brian O' Conner's Skyline)

The iconic actor, Paul Walker, is well-regarded for his role as Brian O' Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise. The 1999 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R looks excellent, and it plays a prominent role in 2 Fast 2 Furious with Brian driving it.

In GTA Online, gamers can create something similar by using an Elegy Retro Custom. The car itself will cost $904,000 and requires them to convert the Elegy RH8.

GTA Online users need the following modifications:

Front Bumper: Painted Extended Splitter

Rear Bumper: Stock

Fenders: Wide Angular Rear Fenders

Exhaust: Chrome Tip Exhaust

Hood: Stock

Roll Cage: Street Half Cage

Neon Layout: Front Back and Sides (Blue)

Livery: Midnight Racer

Primary Color: Brushed Aluminum

Trim Color: Ultra Blue

Skirts: Drift Skirts

Spoilers: Extreme Downforce BGW

Wheel: Sport, Endo V2 Rim

