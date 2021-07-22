How to build DK's 350Z from Tokyo Drift in GTA Online after the Los Santos Tuners update

GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update launched to much fanfare this week, sending car enthusiasts into a frenzy with its introduction of new content and vehicles.

One of the newest cars added to the game is the Annis Euros, which is based on the Nissan 350Z in real life. Players were quick to discover that they can almost identically match Takashi DK's car from Tokyo Drift with a few modifications to the Annis Euros.

Here's how to unlock the skin and recreate DK's 350z from Tokyo Drift in GTA Online.

How to unlock DK's livery in GTA Online

DK's livery is listed as 'King Scorpion' for the Annis Euros (Image via u/SORCERER-ONE, Reddit)

Here is the official Legendary Motorsport description of GTA Online's Annis Euros:

"'I drove the Euros before it was cool.' That's what you tell everyone as you drive your newly purchased Annis Euros, loudly reminiscing about the music you didn't listen to, the fashion you never wore, and the parties you didn't get invited to back in the aughts."

As part of the new progression system introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update, players must progress to level 119 before they can unlock DK's livery.

Available for GTA $25,992, the livery itself is quite cheap. However, racking up 119 levels worth of LS Car Meet reputation is a long and arduous process. There is no way to currently skip progression with in-game or real currency.

Players must naturally also have the Annis Euros in their garage, which costs GTA $1,800,000 or GTA $1,350,000 after acquiring the trade price. There is no reliable way to get the trade price early. The discounted trade prices for the Los Santos Tuners vehicles are unlocked randomly after gaining 5 levels of reputation each time.

As mentioned before, the Annis Euros is based on the real-life Nissan 350Z. It joins the Jester Classic, Elegy Retro Custom, Maibatsu Penumbra FF and more GTA cars that pay homage to iconic Fast and Furious vehicles.

Seven more vehicles are slated to join GTA Online's ever-growing list of vehicles. They will be drip-fed over the coming months until the next major update.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh