How to build Paul Walker's 2 Fast 2 Furious Skyline in GTA Online

Rockstar Games is cheekily imitating iconic real-life vehicles in GTA with slight modifications to avoid copyright issues. One such example is the Annis Elegy Retro Custom from GTA Online that resembles the Nissan R32 and the R34 Skyline from real life.

Taking it one step further, GTA Online even offers a livery that mimics Paul Walker's Skyline from the infamous Fast and Furious franchise. Here's how to build an almost replica of Paul Walker's Skyline in GTA Online.

Parts list to build Paul Walker's Skyline in GTA Online

Building the 2 Fast 2 Furious Skyline in GTA Online isn't the most straightforward process. Elegy Retro Custom is Benny's custom vehicle that first needs to be converted. Players may notice that Elegy Retro Custom isn't available in any store when they purchase it.

Players must first claim the free Elegy RH8 from Legendary Motorsport, take it to Benny's Auto Shop and get it converted to the Custom variant for GTA $904,000. Once prepped, players must then apply the following modifications to their Elegy Retro Custom to mimic Paul Walker's Skyline from 2 Fast 2 Furious:

List of Modifications needed

1) Front Bumper - Painted Extended Splitter

2) Rear Bumper- Stock

3) Bumper Accessories- None

4) Intercoolers- None

5) Chassis- None

6) Doors- None

7) Fenders- Wide Angular Rear Fenders

8) Exhaust- Chrome Tip Exhaust

9) Hood- Stock

10) Roll Cage- Street Half Cage

11) Neon Layout- Front Back and Sides, Blue

12) Livery- Midnight Racer

13) Primary Color- Brushed Aluminum

14) Trim Color- Ultra Blue

15) Skirts- Drift Skirts

16) Spoilers- Extreme Downforce BGW

17) Wheel, Rim Type- Sport, Endo V2

Over the years, GTA Online has paid homage to plenty of iconic Fast and Furious vehicles like Han's RX-7 from Tokyo Drift, Brian's Supra from the first Fast and Furious movie, and even Sean's Lancer from Tokyo Drift again.

The most recent addition to the roster was DK's Nissan 350z that was added as part of GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update in the form of the Annis Euros.

