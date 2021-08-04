"I can't ride with you no more" - Reason why The Rock refused to travel with WWE legend

WWE legend The Godfather has revealed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stopped traveling with him due to his use of marijuana.

The Rock worked alongside The Godfather in the legendary Nation of Domination faction in WWE between August 1997 and October 1998. The Godfather, an advocate for marijuana, used to smoke during car rides with The Rock to WWE events.

Speaking on the Such Good Shoot podcast, The Godfather said The Rock made alternative travel arrangements after people backstage repeatedly accused him of smoking marijuana.

“One day Rocky came to me and said, ‘Hey, Papa, I can’t ride with you no more,’” The Godfather said. “I’m like, ‘What do you mean you can’t ride with me no f***ing more?’ He goes, ‘Bruh, everywhere I go I smell like weed and I’m telling people I don’t smell like weed. And then the next time they see me, they say every time I see you you say you don’t smell like weed, but you smell like weed!’”

In the same interview, The Godfather discussed his recent appearance on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show. He said WWE initially thought he was “too controversial” to appear as Austin's guest.

The Rock traveled with D’Lo Brown and Mark Henry without The Godfather

The Godfather did not want to stop smoking before WWE shows, so he began riding with JBL (a.k.a. Bradshaw) and Ron Simmons (a.k.a. Faarooq) instead.

The Rock then started driving to events with fellow Nation of Domination members D’Lo Brown and Mark Henry.

“As soon as I got in the car, bro, as soon as I got in the f***ing car, I’m firing up [smoking] all the way to the building, you know,” The Godfather added. “And so, bro, I’m not gonna stop smoking, so that’s when I started riding with Ron [Simmons] and John [Bradshaw Layfield], The Acolytes, and then him [The Rock], D’Lo and Mark Henry started riding together.”

The Godfather went on to become a fun-loving pimp character in WWE after his spell in The Nation of Domination. The Rock, who took over from Faarooq as the group’s leader, broke out as WWE’s next top singles star alongside Steve Austin.

