WWE Hall of Famer was deemed "too controversial" to appear on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

WWE legend The Godfather has revealed that he was initially not allowed to appear on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network.

The Godfather, real name Charles Wright, performed in WWE as a fun-loving pimp character in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Although the gimmick was hugely popular, it drew complaints from the PTC (Parent Television Council) in the United States.

Speaking on the Such Good Shoot podcast, The Godfather reflected on his recent appearance on Steve Austin’s show. The 60-year-old, who is a cannabis advocate, said Austin had wanted to interview him at an earlier date, but he was deemed “too controversial.”

“I’m like, ‘You know what, dude, what are we gonna talk about?’” The Godfather said. “I’m like, ‘You know me, so are we gonna be able to talk about smoking and cannabis?’ He goes, ‘Oh yeah.’ I’m like, ‘Can I smoke on the show?’ He says, ‘No, we can’t get away with that. We can talk about it.’ He tried to get me on the show a long time ago but they thought I was a little bit too controversial.”

From Papa Shango to Kama the Supreme Fighting Machine and beyond, @steveaustinBSR and The Godfather cover a lot of ground in an all-new #BrokenSkullSessions available NOW exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere. 🍻🚂 pic.twitter.com/3k6FKRYEv6 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 30, 2021

Steve Austin interviews a past or present WWE star every month on Broken Skull Sessions. Mick Foley and Kevin Nash have appeared on the show since The Godfather’s episode aired.

What did The Godfather say to Steve Austin during the show?

The Godfather joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016

The Godfather’s episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions premiered on the WWE Network on May 30, 2021.

The WWE legends discussed the moment when Austin refused to lose against The Godfather, then known as The Soultaker, in 1989. At the time, Austin was new to the wrestling business, and he did not want to lose his first USWA (United States Wrestling Association) match.

The Godfather also spoke about Vince McMahon’s opinion of his controversial character. He said the WWE Chairman “would have kept the gimmick going forever” had he not received so many complaints.

