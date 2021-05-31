Reason why Steve Austin refused to lose against The Godfather

The Godfather recently reflected on the time that Steve Austin refused to lose a match against him before their days in WWE.

Performing as The Soultaker, The Godfather was scheduled to defeat Austin at a USWA (United States Wrestling Association) show in 1989. Austin, who was still new to the wrestling business at the time, did not want to lose on his first day with the company.

The Godfather appeared on the latest episode of Steve Austin’s "Broken Skull Sessions" show on the WWE Network. The 2016 WWE Hall of Fame inductee clarified that he and Austin had no hard feelings about the incident.

“You came in and you were supposed to work against me, and I was supposed to go over,” The Godfather said. “And then you said, apparently you’d told them that you weren’t gonna do the job [lose]. So then you came to me, and mind you I’m just as green [inexperienced] as you. I’m [entering the wrestling business] about the same time as you, and I was like, ‘Oh, this son of a gun doesn’t wanna lose to me?’ And you came to me and said, ‘Listen, brother, nothing against you. I did not come here to lose. And if they’re gonna beat me the first day I come, then I’m not gonna be here long.’ But you said, ‘Nothing against you, I’ve no problem doing the job for you.’”

The Godfather went on to become Papa Shango in WWE in early 1992. Steve Austin later joined him in WWE in late 1995 after he spent time with WCW and ECW.

Steve Austin explained his mindset to The Godfather

The "Broken Skull Sessions" series began airing on the WWE Network in November 2019

Steve Austin is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The six-time WWE Champion was inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame in 2009.

Responding to The Godfather, he explained that rookie wrestlers have to be “alpha” when they walk into a locker room full of veterans.

“But you know what, when you get into the business, and as big as you were, and I just came out of playing competitive football,” Austin responded. “Dude, you’ve gotta be alpha when you come into those doors because you’re in there with men who have been working anywhere from 10 to 20 years, and on those local circuits.”

WWE recently announced that Mick Foley will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s "Broken Skull Sessions" show. The episode is due to air in June.

