Former WWE Champion to appear on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

WWE has announced that Mick Foley is set to appear on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network in June 2021.

The WWE Network’s Twitter account posted a graphic containing new content that will be released on the streaming service next month. Foley’s Broken Skull Sessions appearance is listed in the “original series” section of the advertisement.

Which show can YOU not wait to stream in June?! cc: @peacocktv pic.twitter.com/3B5ybx7VWP — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 28, 2021

Steve Austin has interviewed 14 former and current WWE Superstars since the Broken Skull Sessions series began in November 2019. The next episode, featuring WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, is set to air on Sunday.

Previous guests on the show include The Undertaker, Goldberg, Kane, The Big Show, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Mark Henry, Jerry Lawler and Kurt Angle. Steve Austin has also interviewed current WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Randy Orton, as well as AEW wrestler Chris Jericho.

Mick Foley’s Steve Austin interview coincides with his Hell in a Cell anniversary

Mick Foley is a three-time WWE Champion

Although the exact date of Mick Foley’s Broken Skull Sessions appearance has not yet been announced, it will almost certainly air in late June.

The show is likely to coincide with the 23-year anniversary of Foley’s Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998. The memorable encounter, which took place on June 28, 1998, saw The Undertaker launch Foley off the cell and through a commentary table at ringside.

Incidentally, the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view will take place on June 20 this year instead of its usual date of September or October.

Mick Foley has been known to make WWE appearances around the time of Hell in a Cell events in the past. The WWE legend often warns current-day superstars about the dangers of competing inside the steel structure.

