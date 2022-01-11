How good is the Coil Raiden from GTA Online?

GTA Online players will break past the speed limit with the Coil Raiden.

This electric sports car is the Rockstar counterpart to the Tesla Model S, specifically from 2012 to 2015. Its noiseless engine shouldn’t fool players into believing this is a slow vehicle. On the contrary, the Raiden is known for its exceptional acceleration.

Right now, GTA Online players can head to the Diamond Casino and Resort to spin the Lucky Wheel, which features the Raiden as this week’s top prize. Of course, players should weigh the pros and cons of this particular vehicle. The Raiden is one of the most notable electric vehicles in the entire game.

Here is a look at the Coil Raiden's strengths and weaknesses in GTA Online

The Raiden itself is named after the Japanese god of thunder. Appropriately, GTA Online classifies it as an electric vehicle. Here is a brief look at what players can expect from the Coil Raiden.

Price and performance

Electric cars are expensive in both real life and in video games. GTA Online players have to fork over $1,375,000 to Legendary Motorsport. Keep in mind that they also have to upgrade this vehicle for the full benefits.

Car expert Broughy1322 has calculated the top speed of the Raiden, which sits at 113.25 miles per hour. The above video also shows a top speed comparison between the Raiden and its fellow electric cars. It's a little bit slower than other vehicles in its class, but not by much.

Pros and cons

The Raiden is best known for its fast acceleration. No matter which direction it faces, this electric car will take off very quickly. This is especially helpful if the player needs to back up, particularly in a dangerous situation.

Thanks to its smooth handling, the Raiden can make some very sharp turns. Players will have no problem when they cut through corners. This is to be expected from a vehicle based on Tesla.

However, there is a noticeable flaw with the Raiden. Its low durability makes it a very easy target for gunfire and explosions. GTA Online players must avoid combat at all costs. Otherwise, they risk blowing up their electric car.

Final verdict

While the Raiden is exceptionally good at reaching top speeds, its exorbitant price holds it back. $1,375,000 is simply too much to ask for a vehicle without great features. GTA Online players also need to upgrade the Raiden, which is yet another costly investment.

Of course, there are a few days left to spin the Lucky Wheel. Players can still try to claim the Raiden as this week's top prize. It's still a fun vehicle to drive around, especially with its fast acceleration. The only problem is that it costs too much money at this stage in the game.

What would really make this vehicle shine is the Remote Control Unit. Sadly, this particular device is limited to a few select vehicles. Tesla cars are known for their autopilot features, which would make sense for the Raiden.

