How to get a Tesla in GTA 5?

The Coil Voltic is an electric sports car in GTA 5, which takes major inspiration from the Tesla Roadster.

We take a look at the car and where it can be purchased.

The Coil Voltic is an all-electric sports car inspired by the Tesla Roadster

The GTA franchise, over the years, has taken inspiration from many real-life vehicles when it comes to introducing wheels in its different games. Throughout the series, players have been able to pick out iconic real-life cars that have inspired many of the vehicles in these games.

Cars like the Inverto Coquette not only take inspiration name-wise from the real-life Corvette, but look similar as well. The GTA franchise has, no doubt, been able to give players the choice to drive the most iconic cars of today and from yesteryear.

But, what about cars of the future? Elon Musk's car manufacturing company, Tesla, develops forward-thinking cars that run on electricity, and are exponentially more environmentally conscious.

While electric cars have been around for a while, Tesla cars stand apart due to their blistering speed and performance, and not to forget: their looks. The Tesla Roadster series not only has some of the fastest cars, but they also look great.

Therefore, GTA 5 had to bring in the equivalent of the 2008-2012 Tesla Roadster, called Voltic, which was just as fast as the real deal!

How to buy Voltic, GTA 5's version of the Tesla Roadster?

The Coil Voltic in Gta 5

"I can’t imagine what it would be like to have a midlife crisis or to want for female attention but, if I did, I wouldn’t think twice about investing a small percentage of my future earnings to secure a sports car like this. Many of you are probably thinking that owning a Voltic is an impossible dream but I’m here to tell you that, with some creative collateral in place, I can make that dream come true with NO credit check. Drive it home today with ZERO down!" ― Simeon Yetarian from GTA 5.

You can buy the Voltic from the Legendary Motorsports website for $150,000, which is a seemingly low price for a car as great as the Voltic in GTA 5.

It is an all-electric sports car and is manufactured by the fictional company of Coil in the GTA universe. Coil is inspired by Tesla Coil, an electrical resonant transformer circuit designed by inventor Nikola Tesla in 1891.

So, what are you waiting for? Go get yourself one of these sweet rides so you can show it off across the GTA 5 map.