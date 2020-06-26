GTA 5: Best cars under $1 Million in the game

A major part of the appeal of GTA games has always been the number of cars that the players can get in the games.

They can steal these cars off the street, but to keep them forever, they must buy it from the game's multiple car dealership websites.

Rahul Bhushan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

(picture credits:gamebyte)

In the heart of the GTA franchise has always been vehicles, and especially cars. The name Grand Theft Auto itself suggests that the game was born out of the core idea to steal vehicles like cars.

The GTA franchise, over the years, has built up a very vast collection of cars, and most of the cars' lineage and manufacturer's history can also be traced throughout the series.

Cars featured in older games like the Comet in GTA Vice City, saw the same car being updated in future games like GTA V. The last game in the franchise: GTA V, introduced an in-game Internet that allowed you to use several services.

Services like being able to order cars were also among them. You could use the game internet in both GTA V Story Mode and GTA: Online.

Sometimes in GTA V, you're just strapped for cash, therefore, here's a list of 5 of the best cars under $1 Million.

Top 5 cars under $1 Million in GTA 5

5) Pegassi Zentorno

Pegassi Zentorno

"Make sure the other 99% know you're in a vehicle they can't afford with this loud, brash, in-your-face supercar from Pegassi. Insanely fast with a high-tech interior, this is as close as you can get to a fighter jet on wheels. The only thing that goes up quicker than the 0-60 on this bad boy is your insurance premium."

Advertisement

―Legendary Motorsport description.

Price: $725,000

4) Overflod Entity XF

Overflod Entity XF

By stepping out of armed conflicts for the past 200 years and focusing instead on investment in education, healthcare, and manufacturing, the Swedes now enjoy one of the highest standards of living in the world. The result is a nation that's terrible at democracy but excellent at making ridiculously fast sportscars."

―Legendary Motorsport description.

Price: $795,000

3) Benefactor Schafter V12

Armored Schafter V12

"Powerful, understated, reliable. You have absolutely none of these qualities, so it's important to you that your car does. The new Benefactor Schafter screams corporate anonymity just as much as its predecessor, so to justify the massive price hike we've thrown in a few flourishes and a plush interior."

-Legendary Motorsport description

Price: $325,000

2) Inverto Coquette

Inverto Coquette

"Something made in America that can still take on the Asian imports? Yes, the Coquette has withstood the test of time and, with this new model, Invetero blew through all their bailout money to create an end product that only the 1% can afford. Don't bite the hand that feeds you."

―Legendary Motorsport description.

Price: $138,000

1) Grotti Turismo R

Grotti Turismo R

Grotti might have alienated their Old Money consumers by releasing a hybrid sports car, but 'fuel-efficient' is relative when you're talking about 799hp. 0-60 in under 3 seconds and a top speed of 210 mph."

―Legendary Motorsport description

Price: $500,000