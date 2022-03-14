GTA 5 and Online will be separate entities starting tomorrow, March 15. Upgrades to the next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) is almost out, and gamers worldwide are excited. However, gamers in the easternmost countries will experience the game earlier.

Sony and Rockstar have always had exclusive deals here and there. This new version also brings benefits to gamers on PSN and PS5. The Xbox Series X|S also gets a few offers but not as many as the PlayStation. This article talks about special offers for players on the Sony console.

Is GTA Online next-gen Free to download?

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced has been on the cards for some time now. Its launch was delayed earlier in 2021. However, the delayed launch still brought with it a few great offers.

As mentioned above, Story Mode and Online can be purchased separately. Gamers who want to enjoy Online do not have to pay for or download the Story Mode.

That said, Sony and Rockstar have joined forces to give PS5 users the ultimate deal. The online version of the game will be offered at no cost until June 14 for PS5 users. After which, the game will be priced at $20.

Today also marks the last day for PlayStation Network users to claim their free $1 million from the PS Store.

Other offers

Grand Theft Auto 5 next-gen also comes with other offers (Image via Reddit/hybroid)

The update will be live tomorrow for most players all over the world. Australia and New Zealand, however, will get to play the game first. This is not because they are getting early access. It is due to geography.

Grand Theft Auto Standard (Online and Story mode) is also offered at a 50% discount until June 14. The PS5 store is currently asking for $9.99. The 50% discount offer is also available for Xbox Series X|S players to claim.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar