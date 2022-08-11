5 of the coolest cars that more players should know about in GTA Online

The coolest cars in GTA Online don't necessarily have to be the fastest or most meta vehicles in the game. Some primarily rely on their aesthetics.

These cars won't be the first vehicles that players will get in the game. However, they're definitely good contenders for their next purchase.

While these options are eye candy, they also have some interesting features that make them worth purchasing.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The Roosevelt, Vigero ZX, and 3 other cool but underrated cars in GTA Online

1) Vigilante

A Batmobile look-alike with a Rocket Boost, bullet-resistant windows, and homing missiles is bound to be cool, no matter how one looks at it. The Vigilante is a bit costly ($3,750,000), but it's also a blazingly fast super car with all of the aforementioned attributes.

The Vigilante is a genuinely fun car to drive and mess around with in GTA Online. Like the other vehicles on this list, it's not the most meta pick, but it's certainly more useful by comparison.

The Rocket Boost on this bad boy takes 2.5 seconds to recharge. Players also have access to 30 missiles, which are bound to be useful for more than just messing around.

2) Roosevelt

This L.A. Noire-esque car perfectly represents the Roaring Twenties from over a century ago. Its design definitely stands out compared to GTA Online's modern and futuristic vehicles. It also has a unique horn sound effect unavailable in other cars. Needless to say, it puts the "classic" in Sports Classic.

The Roosevelt's gimmick is that players can grab onto the side of the vehicle and use assault rifles, which is a rarity among cars. This is a fun gimmick, especially compared to most of the other mindless weaponized vehicles in the game.

3) Itali RSX

The Itali RSX performs wonderfully for a non-HSW vehicle, and its design is simply beautiful. It's based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, making it a lot classier and more prestigious than many other cars in GTA Online.

Anybody who owns an Itali RSX can use it effectively if they're the host of a race, as they can opt to disable HSW modifications.

Past-gen versions of GTA Online don't even have HSW modifications, so the Itali RSX is still fantastic to use there.

4) Vigero ZX

Although it wasn't released yet at the time this article was written, it's quite clear that the Vigero ZX is a vehicle that many GTA Online players are hyped to drive. It is based on the Camaro, which is a real-life car that players evidently love based on how many GTA 5 mods feature it.

As of right now, all players have that is similar to the Camaro is the original Vigero. However, this iteration was based on the 1969 version of the automobile.

The Vigero ZX is based on the sixth generation of the Camaro, which matters a great deal to car enthusiasts who love modern rides.

5) SM722

The SM722 is another automobile from The Criminal Enterprises update. It's not a meta choice for sports car races, but some players just love a good aesthetic.

The SM722's interior looks phenomenal. This is a rarity in GTA Online, as most vehicle interiors look bland and incredibly outdated for a modern game.

The SM722 is based on the Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss. Its exterior looks great, and its terrific customization features make it look much cooler than the average automobile in the game.

