5 fun but non-meta vehicles that GTA Online players should try out

Not every vehicle in GTA Online has to be meta for it to be fun. Some players are willing to spend over a million dollars of in-game money on something trivial just for the amusement it provides to them. After all, part of the fun in this game is doing whatever a person wants, and it is not always about having the fastest or strongest vehicle possible.

There is a plethora of fun and unique rides for players to mess around with if their goal is to be entertained. These vehicles aren't the first thing a new player should purchase, but players with a lot of in-game money to spend should find these options to be fun.

Five vehicles that are fun to use in GTA Online

#5 - Roosevelt and Roosevelt Valor

The Roosevelt Valor oozes class in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Both the Roosevelt and Roosevelt Valor are Sports Classics that allow players to hang on to its side and shoot with assault rifles. It is an incredibly minor niche, but a fun one nonetheless. Due to this feature, these two cars have a capacity of six characters, which is noticeably higher than the average Sports Classic.

Plus, both Roosevelt variants have that classic 1920s look that L.A. Noire fans love. They are not meta for racing by any means, but GTA Online players should find them to be fun novelty cars.

#4 - Deathbike

The Deathbike is one of the most popular Arena Wars vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Arena Wars vehicles are largely niche (although very handy in duplication glitches). Some GTA Online players might not bother using them at all as a result of the update's lack of popularity. Despite this, many Arena Wars vehicles are fun to use and have a cool aesthetic that is missing in the rest of the game.

There are three variations:

Apocalypse

Future Shock

Nightmare

These variations merely affect the color and appearance. The Deathbike is a fast motorcycle capable of reaching 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h) and has decent armor and weapons.

#3 - Ramp Buggy

Take a gander at its design (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ramp Buggy has virtually no defensive or offensive value. It is not a particularly fast car, but its main feature is its ramp-like design. Its shape allows it to ram into most vehicles and send them flying upward. There is a certain joy in just watching everybody use the car as a ramp at the most inconvenient times.

Similar options like the Phantom Wedge can bulldoze everything in their sights, but it is more amusing to see vehicles jump up in the air a few feet. It can be fun to use with a friend, as one can have a ramp anywhere in the GTA Online world to perform ridiculous stunts.

#2 - TM-02 Khanjali

This vehicle is a must-have for tank lovers (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tanks aren't meta in the slightest in GTA Online, but that does not mean they are not a blast to use. The TM-02 Khanjali is basically a better version of the Rhino, as it is:

Slightly faster

Twice as durable

Capable of carrying four people

It has several weapons on it, which can be controlled by the different occupants of the vehicle.

#1 - Thruster

GTA Online's very own jetpack (Image via Rockstar Games)

Jetpack was a thing of legends in GTA San Andreas, so it is only fitting for the Thruster to inherit that legacy in GTA Online. It is a fun weaponized vehicle that has the potential to be very good, but there are other more efficient options in the metagame. Still, that doesn't affect how fun the Thruster is to operate.

It has excellent mobility and access to Machine Guns and Missiles. The Thruster is a decent alternative with better vertical mobility if one is sick of the Oppressor Mk II. Plus, almost everyone loves the idea of flying a jetpack.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Mayank Shete